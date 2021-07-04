Ranking Brock Lesnar's 5 Best Matches from the Last Decade

4 of 5

When Brock reappeared in 2012, he did so as a returning force of nature from UFC, a legitimate badass who would punish and pummel anyone in his path, beginning with John Cena at the Extreme Rules pay-per-view.

Lesnar beat the unholy hell out of Cena, bloodying him in a way fans had not seen in seven years. The Beast savagely wiped Cena's blood on his chest and cut off every attempt by the former WWE champion to stage a comeback. He applied the kimura and nonchalantly attacked referees.

When it looked like there might be life left in Cena after slamming Lesnar on to the steel steps, Brock simply moved out of the way of a top-rope leg drop and watched Cena splat on the mat below. Lesnar's hubris got the best of him, though, as he launched himself off the steel steps placed in the center of the ring and at Cena on the apron.

The Leader of the Cenation rocked Lesnar with a steel chain, delivered an FU on to the ring steps and picked up the improbable win.

This was the first indication that the Lesnar we were getting following his return to the company was not necessarily the Lesnar who left eight years earlier. He wasn't about mat wrestling or showing off raw athleticism by doing what guys his size simply did not.

He was a smasher. He was a punisher. He blasted the opposition with his strikes, overwhelmed them with his power and relied heavily on storytelling over the course of the match. He was a different worker. A smarter one.

It did not matter, though, because if he put in the effort, his performances would loom large over the rest of the company's talented roster.