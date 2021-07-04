Capital One's 'The Match': Odds, Format, TV Schedule, Live Stream, Tee Time

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Capital One's The Match isn't your typical golf event, but it has become an entertaining spectacle that diehard and casual golf fans can enjoy.

November's edition, Champions for Change, featured Phil Mickelson and Charles Barkley taking on Peyton Manning and Stephen Curry, with the former pair winning. On Tuesday, Mickelson and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will face Bryson DeChambeau and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

While Rodgers and Brady seem to have a relatively friendly rivalry on the football field, this hasn't stopped the two from engaging in a bit of pre-match trash talking.

Rodgers mocked Brady's performance in the May 2020 edition of The Match, for which Brady paired with Mickelson to battle Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning:

Brady, meanwhile, took the time to troll Rodgers on the Packers' loss to Tampa Bay in the NFC Championship Game:

The budding golf feud between Rodgers and Brady does seem to be all in the name of good fun, though things may get a little more heated on the course. For Mickelson and DeChambeau—two PGA Tour pros—it should be (mostly) business as usual.

DeChambeau is the reigning champion of the ongoing Rocket Mortgage Classic, though he failed to make the cut. Mickelson, meanwhile, won the PGA Championship in May. While the two are professionals, they have engaged in a little light-hearted trash-talking of their own.

"Phil outdrive me at The Match? There is no way," DeChambeau said, per Steve DiMeglio of Golf Week.

We'll find out exactly who outdrives whom Tuesday.

Capital One's The Match 2021

When: Tuesday, July 6



Where: The Reserve at the Moonlight Basin, Big Sky, Montana



Time: 5 p.m. ET



TV and Live Stream: TNT, TNTDrama.com

Odds: Mickelson/Brady +135 (wager $100 to win $135), DeChambeau/Rodgers -182 (wager $182 to win $100)

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.



Like the previous edition of The Match, Tuesday's event will benefit charity.

"With a focus on the importance of supporting community, Capital One's The Match will include donations made to Feeding America, among additional charitable beneficiaries," reads a TNT preview release.

Also like previous versions, the format will feature modified alternate shot match play. Each player will tee off, and teams will decide which ball to use and alternate shots from there. As in all editions of The Match, players will wear microphones to provide audio access to those tuning in.

The broadcast team will feature Barkley, Larry Fitzgerald and Cheyenne Woods. Barkley, of course, was Michelson's teammate last year. Fitzgerald, a longtime Arizona Cardinals and current NFL free agent, is thrilled to be a piece of the action.

"I am so excited. It's something I've watched since its inception," Fitzgerald said during a Bleacher Report AMA. "To be able to see the different players is something I really enjoy as a spectator. As an avid golfer, to be able to see some of the guys you really admire."

Barkley was a little less enthused about being replaced by Brady.

"I'm just disgusted by Phil Mickelson," Barkley quipped on the Dan Patrick Show (at the 15:00 mark).

Barkley was joking, of course, and went on to say he believes Brady is one of the greatest athletes of all time. On Tuesday, we'll find out whether Brady is good enough to best Rodgers on the golf course.

