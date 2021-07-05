Advice to WWE Creative: Keep Up the Great Work with Riddle and Randy Orton

1 of 5

Riddle has never suffered from a lack of personality. While he's laid back and not the most bombastic, hyperactive person, he has a swagger that stands out from the pack.

At times, WWE has taken someone more relaxed like that and mistaken them as being boring. Practically every wrestler from prior eras used to shout every word of their promos just to prove they had more energy.

But instead of forcing him into a role he's not comfortable with, WWE is allowing him to play more into his goofier side. Rather than cutting this off when he botched his backstage promo with Asuka and forgot his lines, everyone has turned into the skid.

It's working. He's flourishing in this role.

There are tons of great wrestlers on the roster who have no character other than "a great wrestler," while Riddle is both a tough former MMA fighter and a silly, kindhearted, sensitive, friendly, fun-loving airhead.

He's good for being the butt of the joke or setting up someone else for a punchline, but he's not being made to look like an idiot who can't be taken seriously, which is what WWE has done with a lot of the more comedic characters.

This is a rare example of not crossing the line from funny into ridiculous, as Riddle isn't being humiliated any step of the way. Instead, he fools around one minute and wins a Battle Royal the next.