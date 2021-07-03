Edge Dispatches Jimmy Uso, Zelina Vega Is Back and More WWE SmackDown Fallout

2 of 5

In late June, Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Baron Corbin to win his King of the Ring crown and the title of king. On Friday, he teamed up with Big E to take on their respective rivals, Corbin and Crews.

The previous week, Corbin revealed he not only lost his crown but also lost hundreds of thousands of dollars through bad investments. He didn't look angry. He just looked sad.

It was odd seeing a man who is usually the first one to brag about his accomplishments looking so depressed. Crews could tell his heart was not in this one, as he stood almost expressionless on the apron. Once he was tagged into the match, something clicked and his aggression returned.

As it looked like Corbin was preparing to win, Rick Boogs announced that his car was being towed from the arena while footage played of it being loaded on to a flatbed. The distraction gave Big E the opening he needed to score the win.

At this point, it's safe to say most people have lost track of how many times we have seen Corbin face Nakamura and Big E square off with Crews. These feuds have dragged on for months, and it looks like management intends to keep them going regardless of how stale they have become.

This is indicative of a larger problem on the blue brand. The roster is thinner than it has been in years, so each championship division is working with just a handful of competitors. It has led to a lot of repetition in recent months.

Even if WWE is dragging its feet until it is back on the road and in front of live crowds, continuing to put the same people in the ring over and over will turn fans off from the product. It's not an unfixable problem, but WWE needs to shake things up soon before it gets to that point.