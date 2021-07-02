WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from July 2

5 of 7

Kevin Owens obliterated Sami Zayn, punishing his best friend throughout a commercial break and appearing well on his way to victory in Friday’s Last Man Standing Match for an entry in to Money in the Bank. An ill-fated attempt at a superplex from the top rope, through two tables at ringside allowed Zayn to turn the tide in his favor.

Owens fought back with a fisherman suplex but Zayn shoved KO from the top rope and through the aforementioned tables as the show headed to a second break.

Zayn dominated the action for several minutes until frustration set in, leaving him to take drastic measures. A re-energized Owens fought back into the match, unleashed hell, and drove his opponent through two tables before putting him away with an apron powerbomb for the win.

Result

Owens defeated Zayn

Grade

A

Analysis

This was a pay-per-view quality match that, hopefully, brought this chapter of the Owens-Zayn feud to a close.

Owens, summoning all of the anger, frustration and rage caused by his former best friend in recent months, unloaded late in the match, turning in one of those signature KO performances that reminds the audience he should be doing so much more on these shows.

Kudos to Zayn, too, who was equally as great as his opponent, using facial expressions and body language late to put over his disbelief that Owens would not stay down.

The right guy went over if this is, indeed, the conclusion of the story. While Owens may not be the flashiest choice to win Money in the Bank, he has unfinished business with Roman Reigns and it is one of the few accomplishments he has yet to accomplish. Perhaps this could be the start of a renewed push.