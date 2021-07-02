NBA Rumors: Trade Reports and Rumblings from Around the League

NBA Rumors: Trade Reports and Rumblings from Around the LeagueJuly 2, 2021
The 2020-21 NBA season isn't over, but there are already plenty of trade rumors flying. Some big names have been involved in the buzz too.
As the Phoenix Suns wait to see whether they will play the Milwaukee Bucks or Atlanta Hawks in the NBA Finals, the rest of the league is planning ahead. It won't be long before the offseason is in full swing, and as is the case every year, there's the potential for some landscape-shifting moves.
Here's some of the latest trade buzz from around the NBA at the start of July.
What Would It Take for Kings to Land Simmons?
After four seasons with the Philadelphia 76ers, Ben Simmons could be on the move before the 2021-22 campaign. There have been plenty of rumors surrounding the 24-year-old's future and whether he could be traded. One team that could be interested? The Sacramento Kings.
However, that may not be a likely scenario. Jason Anderson of the Sacramento Bee was told by one league source that Simmons is a "pipe dream" for the Kings, who would likely need to give up Buddy Hield, Marvin Bagley III and at least three first-round picks (including the No. 9 overall selection in the 2021 draft) to land Simmons.
Anderson wrote that the same source said there's a better chance the 76ers deal forward Tobias Harris to the Kings. Philadelphia could be looking to clear cap space, and Harris is entering the third season of a five-year, $180 million contract.
But if the Kings want to land Simmons, they would have a better chance to do so if they made either De'Aaron Fox or Tyrese Haliburton available, another source told Anderson. Although it's possible Philadelphia could just pursue a different deal.
"Some believe the 76ers could make a move for Kyrie Irving, Bradley Beal or Damian Lillard instead," Anderson wrote.
It will be interesting to see what Philadelphia decides to do, as its offseason moves could dictate the future success of several franchises.
Knicks Looking to Deal Barrett in Exchange for 'Star Guard'
RJ Barrett showed great improvement during his second NBA season with the New York Knicks. The 21-year-old shooting guard averaged 17.6 points and 5.8 rebounds in 72 games, and he could continue to get better in the years to come.
However, those years may not be spent in New York.
According to Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News, the Knicks may want to deal a package including Barrett to acquire a "star guard," such as Lillard or Beal. Winfield reported that New York is also "monitoring" the Cleveland Cavaliers' Collin Sexton, the Oklahoma City Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Charlotte Hornets' Terry Rozier in case it can't land Lillard or Beal.
If the Knicks pull off a trade for one of those players, they may already have their next move planned.
"The Knicks are interested in trading for a star, and if they do, a league source believes they are also interested in signing Warriors free agent Kelly Oubre Jr.," Winfield wrote.
New York's roster could look much different when the 2021-22 season tips off.
Could Mavericks or Heat Land Leonard?
Kawhi Leonard has a $36.016 million player option for the 2021-22 season, so it will be up to him whether he returns to the Los Angeles Clippers. But if the 30-year-old forward is considering joining a new team, it appears there are already some looking to add him.
The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor recently reported that the Dallas Mavericks and Miami Heat "plan to make a hard push" to get Leonard, per league sources. And it's possible that the Mavs could be the more likely landing spot should Leonard decide to leave Los Angeles.
"Dallas is considered by some executives to be the most serious threat to land Kawhi because of Luka Doncic's presence and the front office's ability to create maximum cap space or work out a sign-and-trade," O'Connor wrote.
Leonard has spent the past two seasons with the Clippers, and although it's possible he leaves, O'Connor noted that "signs still point to Leonard staying" despite the buzz surrounding other teams' pursuit of the five-time All-Star.
The Knicks could be another suitor, as O'Connor wrote that they will "pursue any superstar that becomes available."