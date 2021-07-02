NBA Rumors: Trade Reports and Rumblings from Around the League

1 of 3

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

After four seasons with the Philadelphia 76ers, Ben Simmons could be on the move before the 2021-22 campaign. There have been plenty of rumors surrounding the 24-year-old's future and whether he could be traded. One team that could be interested? The Sacramento Kings.

However, that may not be a likely scenario. Jason Anderson of the Sacramento Bee was told by one league source that Simmons is a "pipe dream" for the Kings, who would likely need to give up Buddy Hield, Marvin Bagley III and at least three first-round picks (including the No. 9 overall selection in the 2021 draft) to land Simmons.

Anderson wrote that the same source said there's a better chance the 76ers deal forward Tobias Harris to the Kings. Philadelphia could be looking to clear cap space, and Harris is entering the third season of a five-year, $180 million contract.

But if the Kings want to land Simmons, they would have a better chance to do so if they made either De'Aaron Fox or Tyrese Haliburton available, another source told Anderson. Although it's possible Philadelphia could just pursue a different deal.

"Some believe the 76ers could make a move for Kyrie Irving, Bradley Beal or Damian Lillard instead," Anderson wrote.

It will be interesting to see what Philadelphia decides to do, as its offseason moves could dictate the future success of several franchises.