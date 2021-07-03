5 NBA Players Who Will Be Overhyped and Overpaid in Free Agency

0 of 5

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

Every NBA offseason's free-agency period has its own unique character, and the one that starts Aug. 2 will be defined by a surplus of salary-cap space with few marquee names to sop it up.

That's a recipe for a summer of overpays.

It's rare for more than one or two teams to carry unspent cap space into the season; organizations tend to operate with a "smoke 'em if you've got 'em" mindset. This is great news for the players on the market, some of whom are in line for outsized deals that wouldn't have been available to them in an offseason with more superstars or less cash available.

Around here, we root for players to get as much money as they possibly can. Labor over management, basically.

That said, we can highlight a handful of candidates who, from the perspective of a team with finite resources, could be in for surprisingly bloated payoffs.