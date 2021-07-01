Braves' Updated Trade Targets with 2021 MLB Deadline Approaching

0 of 3

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

The Atlanta Braves have been arguably the most disappointing team in baseball relative to preseason expectations after they came one win away from reaching the World Series a year ago.

They are three games under .500 with a 38-41 record, but in a wide-open NL East, they are only 4.5 games back in the standings. They also have a plus-14 run differential on the year, which suggests this is a better team than that win-loss record might indicate.

With a roster built to win now, it wouldn't be the least bit surprising to see them buy at the trade deadline, and there are two clear areas of need.

The bullpen ranks 23rd in the majors with a 4.71 ERA and could use reinforcements. Left field is also a hole, with Marcell Ozuna away from the team with two dislocated fingers and facing domestic violence charges.

Ahead we've highlighted three players who could serve as roster upgrades for a Braves team with some work to do to climb the standings.