Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on Performance Center, Baron Corbin, More

WWE is returning to the road shortly, and Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reported that talent participated in mandated warm-ups at the Performance Center, including stars who have been off television for a while, such as Sasha Banks. And even those who had requested time off were not exempt.

The Superstars of WWE have been in such a controlled environment for the past year and a half that it makes sense for officials to want the talent to get back in the swing of things, getting in reps ahead of the return of the touring schedule.

That WWE mandated the workouts suggests the seriousness with which it is approaching this return to live events. The company has not performed in front of a live audience of any size since WrestleMania or in front of a capacity crowd since March of 2020.

Getting in more bumps and working on new spots ahead of said return prepares the wrestlers to perform up to the standard they set long before the pandemic gripped the world.