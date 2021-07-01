Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on Performance Center, Baron Corbin, MoreJuly 1, 2021
Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on Performance Center, Baron Corbin, More
WWE is preparing to return to the road, and the company's recent Performance Center workouts headline this week's collection of rumors from across the wrestling landscape.
Baron Corbin, and his popularity backstage, is also a topic of discussion. As is the status of All Elite Wrestling's Rebel following a scary injury Wednesday night on Dynamite.
Dive deeper into each of those topics now to find out what it may mean for those involved with this week's roundup.
WWE Holds Warm-Ups Ahead of Return to the Road
WWE is returning to the road shortly, and Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reported that talent participated in mandated warm-ups at the Performance Center, including stars who have been off television for a while, such as Sasha Banks. And even those who had requested time off were not exempt.
The Superstars of WWE have been in such a controlled environment for the past year and a half that it makes sense for officials to want the talent to get back in the swing of things, getting in reps ahead of the return of the touring schedule.
That WWE mandated the workouts suggests the seriousness with which it is approaching this return to live events. The company has not performed in front of a live audience of any size since WrestleMania or in front of a capacity crowd since March of 2020.
Getting in more bumps and working on new spots ahead of said return prepares the wrestlers to perform up to the standard they set long before the pandemic gripped the world.
Baron Corbin Among WWE's Most Beloved People Backstage
Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Podcast recently joined F4W Online's We're Live, Pal! show and revealed that one of the most beloved talents behind the scenes is none other than Baron Corbin. He cited his agreeable personality and willingness to make the best of what is given to him for the favorable backstage reviews.
Corbin has played a heel nearly his entire career, quickly becoming one of the most hated Superstars on the WWE roster, so it may be easy to forget that he has an entirely different personality behind the curtain. Considering some of the ridiculous angles he has been asked to participate in, the former Arizona Cardinal has always done his best to get what he is involved in over.
Recently, he lost his king title to Shinsuke Nakamura and has appeared despondent in backstage interviews. Heel By Nature reported Thursday that WWE recently filed a trademark for "Happy Corbin", perhaps shining a light on what is to come for the former United States champion and Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal winner.
Update on Rebel's Condition Following AEW Dynamite
Wednesday night on AEW Dynamite, it appeared as though Rebel suffered some sort of injury during her tag team match with Dr. Britt Baker against Nyla Rose and Vickie Guerrero. Sapp reported the performer suffered a dislocated kneecap but was said to be in good spirits.
Rebel rose to prominence over the past year as Baker's faithful sidekick, providing comedic timing and serving as the women's champion's heater.
A former TNA Wrestling Knockout, she has experience as an in-ring performer but has made a name for herself in AEW at ringside.
Hopefully, she recovers quickly and can get back to supporting the good doctor from ringside because the potential interactions between her and Guerrero during Baker's feud with Rose could be super fun.