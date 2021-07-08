5-Star Edge-Rusher Jeremiah Alexander Commits Back to Alabama over Clemson, More

Jason Caldwell, 247Sports.com

Jeremiah Alexander, a 5-star edge-rusher from Thompson High School in Alabaster, Alabama, announced on Instagram that he has chosen to stay home and play college ball at Alabama.

Alexander, a class of 2022 prospect, is ranked 16th overall on 247Sports' composite rankings and first overall among edge-rushers.

As The Athletic noted, Alexander committed to Alabama in March 2020 but reopened his recruitment in the fall. The 6'2", 235-pound player ultimately received 19 offers, including ones from Clemson, Georgia and USC.

Charles Power, a national writer for 247Sports, provided a glowing scouting report in March 2020, pegging Alexander as a future first-round NFL draft pick and comparing him to Tennessee Titans edge-rusher Harold Landry III.

Alexander destroyed his competition in 2020, racking up 116 tackles (71 solo), nine sacks and three forced fumbles for a 14-0 Thompson High team that won the state 7A title, per MaxPreps.

Now he'll be playing for Alabama, who will assuredly benefit from his game-wrecking abilities. He joins a Crimson Tide class that also includes fellow 5-star prospects in quarterback Ty Simpson and running back Emmanuel Henderson.