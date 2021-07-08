X

    5-Star Edge-Rusher Jeremiah Alexander Commits Back to Alabama over Clemson, More

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorJuly 8, 2021

    Jason Caldwell, 247Sports.com

    Jeremiah Alexander, a 5-star edge-rusher from Thompson High School in Alabaster, Alabama, announced on Instagram that he has chosen to stay home and play college ball at Alabama.

    Alexander, a class of 2022 prospect, is ranked 16th overall on 247Sports' composite rankings and first overall among edge-rushers.

    As The Athletic noted, Alexander committed to Alabama in March 2020 but reopened his recruitment in the fall. The 6'2", 235-pound player ultimately received 19 offers, including ones from Clemson, Georgia and USC.

    Charles Power, a national writer for 247Sports, provided a glowing scouting report in March 2020, pegging Alexander as a future first-round NFL draft pick and comparing him to Tennessee Titans edge-rusher Harold Landry III.

    Alexander destroyed his competition in 2020, racking up 116 tackles (71 solo), nine sacks and three forced fumbles for a 14-0 Thompson High team that won the state 7A title, per MaxPreps.

    Now he'll be playing for Alabama, who will assuredly benefit from his game-wrecking abilities. He joins a Crimson Tide class that also includes fellow 5-star prospects in quarterback Ty Simpson and running back Emmanuel Henderson.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!