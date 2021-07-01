Celtics' Top Draft Needs Ahead of 2021-22 NBA Season

1 of 3

Ethan Hyman/Associated Press

Every team in today's NBA needs more shooting. That means finding it in the middle of the second round won't be easy.

The top-tier snipers will be off the board, so the Celtics may need to get creative.

In a best-case scenario, the Shamrocks could stop the skid of Virginia stretch big Trey Murphy III. But that might be too optimistic to come to fruition. If teams outside of Boston are buying him as a 6'9" sharpshooter and versatile defender, he isn't getting to No. 45. He may not make it out of the first round.

Iowa's Joe Wieskamp could be on the radar after closing the combine with 26 points, 10 rebounds and six three-pointers. But he could be a defensive liability and doesn't have a lot of off-the-dribble wiggle. Providence's David Duke just cleared 38 percent from three for the second consecutive season. But he also shot 38 percent from two-point range and posted a 39.4 field-goal percentage across his three seasons with the Friars.

They aren't perfect prospects, but perfect prospects don't reach this point of the draft.