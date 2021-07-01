Warriors' Top Draft Needs Ahead of 2021-22 NBA Season

2 of 3

David Butler II/Associated Press

Curry just engineered one of the best offensive seasons in NBA history. As if it isn't ridiculous enough to capture a scoring title at age 33—something only he and Michael Jordan have done—the Chef cooked up all those buckets with the deliciously efficient slash line of 48.2/42.1/91.6.

Want to know what the Warriors did with all of that production? Landed outside the top 10 in points per game (12th) and outside the top half in offensive efficiency (20th).

They need more cooks in the kitchen. They don't have enough players who can find their own shots or create them for others (or, ideally, do both). UConn's James Bouknight would be a fascinating way to spruce up this offense, as he boasts a pull-up three-ball, the burst to get to the basket and shooting touch from everywhere in between. Having him and Jordan Poole on the same second unit could be enough to run opposing bench mobs off the floor.

Australian point guard Josh Giddey is one of the better passers in this draft. He's also 6'8". He'd be fun to run out on the floor with the Splash Brothers and Green, even if Giddey's shooting and body need work. Baylor's Jared Butler is another way to attack this issue, as his combo-guard game is rotation ready.