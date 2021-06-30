Steelers' Biggest Question Marks Ahead of 2021 Training Camp

0 of 3

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

The Pittsburgh Steelers drafted a new running back in Najee Harris to take some pressure off Ben Roethlisberger in their offense, but there are concerns about who will block for him.

The Steelers enter training camp with a revamped offensive front that experienced another change last week, when Trai Turner was signed and David DeCastro was let go.

Pittsburgh's offense carries a plethora of talent, but if the offensive line is unable to protect Roethlisberger and block for Harris, it will struggle to contend in the AFC North.

Defensively, the Steelers need to find support for a front seven that had a tenacious 2020. They need to replace Stephen Nelson and Mike Hilton at corner.

Mike Tomlin and his staff have time to fix the potential issues for 2021, but at least right now, the concerns are warranted.