NHL Playoffs 2021: Updated Odds, Betting Advice for Stanley Cup Final

Gerry Broome/Associated Press

If the Tampa Bay Lightning continue to play the way they did in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final, it may not be a very long series.

The Lightning were in control nearly the entire way, as Erik Cernak scored 6 minutes and 19 seconds into the game, which they then led the rest of the way. They needed only 27 shots to score five goals, while goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy continued his strong postseason by recording 18 saves and holding the Canadiens to one goal.

Now, Tampa Bay will have a chance to extend its series lead when it hosts Game 2 on Wednesday night. If Montreal can't bounce back and tie things up, it will face a deficit that could be tough to overcome.

Here's a look at some of the latest odds (via NHL" target="_blank">DraftKings Sportsbook) as well as betting advice for Wednesday's action and the rest of the series.

Game 2 Odds

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Spread: Tampa Bay (-1.5)

Over/Under: 5 total goals

Moneyline: Tampa Bay -210 (bet $210 to win $100); Montreal +180 (bet $100 to win $180)

Stanley Cup Odds

Tampa Bay Lightning: -560

Montreal Canadiens: +430

Betting Advice

Will Game 2 be as lopsided as Game 1? Maybe not. The Canadiens will aim to tie the series at 1 before heading home to host Games 3 and 4. It could completely change the course of the series if they can do it.

However, the defending Stanley Cup champions have been just as impressive in this year's playoffs, and there are many reasons why they've made it this deep once again.

So while Game 2 may have a closer final score, one thing will be the same: Tampa Bay is going to win to take a 2-0 lead before heading on the road for the first time in the series.

In Game 1, the Lightning got contributions from many of their stars. Nikita Kucherov had two goals and an assist. Brayden Point had three assists. Steven Stamkos scored a late power-play goal to seal the win. And Vasilevskiy continued his stellar play in the net, leading a strong defensive effort for Tampa Bay.

Although the Habs also have a strong defense (led by goaltender Carey Price), the Lightning know what they need to do to win in this series.

"We have a game plan, and we have a recipe," Stamkos said, per Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press. "And if we go out there, we believe that if we do the right things that we're going to get rewarded for it and we have so far to get to this point."

There might not be as much offense in Game 2, as the Canadiens defense should have a better showing. So it's probably wise to bet that there will be fewer than five total goals in the contest.

But stick with the Lightning to win, as Vasilevskiy continues to stay hot in the net while getting the offensive support to lead the team to victories.

As for the rest of the series, expect Tampa Bay to go on to repeat as Stanley Cup champions. It's going to be difficult for Montreal to overcome a 2-0 deficit against an experienced team that knows what it takes to win at this stage of the playoffs.

The Canadiens have had a remarkable postseason, but this is where their run will end. They should win a game at some point in the series, though it will come too late and won't be enough to take the momentum away from the Lightning.

Continue to bet on Tampa Bay, and do so sooner rather than later as the potential payouts will keep getting smaller as it takes further control of the series.

Prediction: Lightning win low-scoring Game 2, go on to capture Cup

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), or call or text the TN REDLINE: 800-889-9789 (TN).

21+. NJ/PA/WV/IN/IA/CO/IL/TN only. In partnership with Meadows Racetrack & Casino. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.