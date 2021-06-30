NBA Rumors: Rounding Up Latest Buzz on 2021 Free Agents and Team Draft Plans

NBA Rumors: Rounding Up Latest Buzz on 2021 Free Agents and Team Draft PlansJune 30, 2021
The trade market is always a large part of the NBA offseason—and has already been a factor, with Kemba Walker being dealt to the Oklahoma City Thunder. However, teams not interested in making trades will spend the next several weeks fixated on July's draft and the start of free agency in August.
While last week's draft lottery determined the draft order, there's still plenty of uncertainty surrounding the early first round. While we know which players are slated for unrestricted free agency, there's no telling exactly where they will land.
With the NBA playoffs still approaching the final round, all we have to go on with the offseason is speculation and rumor. Luckily, there is plenty of that even as 26 of the league's 30 teams remain otherwise out of action.
Here, you'll find a look at the latest draft and free-agent buzz with July on the proverbial doorstep.
Pistons Could Take Green over Cunningham at No. 1
Right now, the only thing we know about the Detroit Pistons' draft plans is that they're scheduled to select No. 1 overall. That slot has long seemed destined for Oklahoma State product Cade Cunningham, but the Pistons reportedly could have other ideas.
"Sources tell me that Jalen Green and Evan Mobley are also in strong consideration for Detroit," The Athletic's James Edwards III wrote shortly after the lottery took place.
On June 28, The Athletic's John Hollinger named G League prospect Jalen Green as the prospect who could leapfrog Cunningham at No. 1.
"This has been reported other places already, including by our own Sam Vecenie, but I can very much confirm that the Pistons are intrigued by G League Ignite guard Jalen Green and could take him over Cunningham," Hollinger wrote.
While Cunningham is widely viewed as a can't-miss prospect, Green shouldn't be too far behind him. If the Pistons view Green as a more natural fit at shooting guard—and playing next to Killian Hayes—then this could be a somewhat surprising move that still makes a lot of sense.
Knicks Looking to Move Up in Draft, Could Be Destination for Lonzo Ball
After making the playoffs for the first time since the 2012-13 season, the New York Knicks are looking to build upon what they have rather than rebuild. Therefore, it would make sense for the Knicks to prioritize NBA-ready prospects or proven veterans over a high number of raw draft picks.
According to SNY's Ian Begley, some around the league believe that New York will package its picks instead of using the 19th, 21st and 32nd selections.
"That's a question some agents with players in New York's range are asking. They don't see the Knicks keeping all of their early picks (No. 19, No. 21, No. 32)," Begley wrote. "Several opposing teams with picks near New York's feel the same way."
New York could also be a destination for pending restricted free agent Lonzo Ball. While the New Orleans Pelicans would have an opportunity to match any offer, New York could have the cap room—$51.3 million in practical cap space, according to Spotrac—to make a competitive bid.
Lonzo and his father, Lavar Ball, could already be in on New York, according to Marc Berman of the New York Post.
"Sources believe Lavar, a former tight end on the Jets' practice squad, wants all his sons on Broadway, and the Knicks are on Lonzo's radar," Berman wrote.
We may first have to see how the Knicks tackle next month's draft before getting an idea of exactly how they'll look to fill remaining holes in free agency.
Warriors May Trade No. 7 Pick
With the Milwaukee Bucks failing to "earn" a top-three lottery pick, the Golden State Warriors landed two first-round selections in this year's draft. The No. 7 selection comes as part of the Andrew Wiggins and D'Angelo Russell trade, and Golden State has its own selection at No. 14.
While the Warriors may use the 14th pick, they are reportedly considering trading the No. 7 selection ahead of the draft. According to Hollinger, a trade could also involve last year's second overall pick, James Wiseman.
"There is a widespread expectation that the Warriors will use No. 7 and Wiseman, in particular, to seek more immediate upgrades to the roster," Hollinger wrote.
Hollinger mentions Pascal Siakam as a potential trade target, though logic suggests that he is far from the only option. The takeaway here is that the Warriors appear interested in leveraging their top-10 selection for an immediate contributor.
With Stephen Curry still playing at a near-MVP level and Klay Thompson expected to return next season, this approach makes sense. The Warriors' window is still open, and the best draft approach for them may be to turn first-round capital into veteran talent for the short term.
Dinwiddie to Test Market, Eying Los Angeles
While it's impossible to know precisely which pending free agents will actually reach the open market, Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie appears to be a player who will be available.
Dinwiddie recently declined his player option for the 2021-22 season, and he is expected to test the market, according to Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News.
"Dinwiddie declined the player option on the final year of his contract and will hit unrestricted free agency on Aug. 6, according to a league source," Winfield wrote. "The deadline to make a decision on the option, worth $12.3 million, was June 20."
According to Winfield, Dinwiddie is looking both for a hefty payday and a potential move to the Los Angeles market.
"Home for Dinwiddie is Los Angeles, where he spent the entire season rehabbing from his ACL tear at Phenom Sports Performance," Winfield wrote. "If Dinwiddie were to join the Lakers or Clippers, it would have to be in a sign-and-trade."
It's unlikely that Dinwiddie will both get paid and land with an L.A. team—the Lakers and Clippers are both looking at dicey cap situations. The good news is that getting at least one of his two wishes this offseason is well within Dinwiddie's reach.