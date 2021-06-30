NBA Rumors: Rounding Up Latest Buzz on 2021 Free Agents and Team Draft Plans

0 of 4

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

The trade market is always a large part of the NBA offseason—and has already been a factor, with Kemba Walker being dealt to the Oklahoma City Thunder. However, teams not interested in making trades will spend the next several weeks fixated on July's draft and the start of free agency in August.

While last week's draft lottery determined the draft order, there's still plenty of uncertainty surrounding the early first round. While we know which players are slated for unrestricted free agency, there's no telling exactly where they will land.

With the NBA playoffs still approaching the final round, all we have to go on with the offseason is speculation and rumor. Luckily, there is plenty of that even as 26 of the league's 30 teams remain otherwise out of action.

Here, you'll find a look at the latest draft and free-agent buzz with July on the proverbial doorstep.