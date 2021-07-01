NBA Superstars on Trade Watch This Offseason

1 of 5

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

It feels like a million years ago we were obsessed with the clunky fit between Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid. How could the point forward who needed the ball to be effective and couldn't space the floor coexist with the skillful and physically overpowering center?

Now, after Simmons flamed out in the postseason, the concern is far broader. It's not just about his fit with Embiid; it's about whether Simmons fits on a contender at all. Max-salaried players can't be nonfactors (or worse, liabilities) in the postseason, but that's exactly what Simmons was in the second round against the Atlanta Hawks.

Mere days after the Philadelphia 76ers' playoff run ended, Simmons' agent, Rich Paul, discussed the possibility of a trade with the front office. Though Simmons' value is at its nadir, "possibility" seems like the wrong word. A trade feels inevitable.

The Sixers can talk all they want about working with Simmons on his shot. The last several years of exactly that kind of chatter—with no results whatsoever—make those assurances ring hollow.

The only real question is where Simmons will land. The Minnesota Timberwolves "badly" want the 24-year-old, according to Darren Wolfson of 5 Eyewitness News in Minneapolis, and Karl-Anthony Towns' shooting actually makes Minnesota one of the more sensible fits.

If you had to bet on one big name changing teams this offseason, Simmons is the guy.