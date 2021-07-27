WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from July 27

0 of 2

Credit: WWE.com

On a unique July 27 episode of WWE NXT on SYFY, the black-and-gold brand dealt with massive fallout in the wake of recent events.

Karrion Kross has tormented Samoa Joe every week since The Samoan Submission Specialist returned to the black-and-gold brand. In the wake of the NXT champion's attack of William Regal, Joe was left alone to address the NXT Universe and champion.

Raquel Gonzalez has dominated NXT as women's champion, defeating Xia Li in her latest title defense. She and Dakota Kai would address the entire division, looking forward to her next challenge.

Bronson Reed called his shot against Adam Cole, wanting a match against the absolute best. Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher challenged Pete Dunne and Oney Lorcan to a brawl that was certain to be brutal.

In the latest NXT Breakout Tournament match, the popular newcomer Carmelo Hayes faced the dangerous Josh Briggs. Franky Monet was set to compete alongside her new protege Jessi Kamea against the experienced duo of Kayden Carter and Kacy Catanzaro.

NXT had a fascinating card built for the night that was certain to draw the attention of a fresh audience on SYFY.