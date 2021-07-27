WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from July 27

WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from July 27July 27, 2021
On a unique July 27 episode of WWE NXT on SYFY, the black-and-gold brand dealt with massive fallout in the wake of recent events.
Karrion Kross has tormented Samoa Joe every week since The Samoan Submission Specialist returned to the black-and-gold brand. In the wake of the NXT champion's attack of William Regal, Joe was left alone to address the NXT Universe and champion.
Raquel Gonzalez has dominated NXT as women's champion, defeating Xia Li in her latest title defense. She and Dakota Kai would address the entire division, looking forward to her next challenge.
Bronson Reed called his shot against Adam Cole, wanting a match against the absolute best. Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher challenged Pete Dunne and Oney Lorcan to a brawl that was certain to be brutal.
In the latest NXT Breakout Tournament match, the popular newcomer Carmelo Hayes faced the dangerous Josh Briggs. Franky Monet was set to compete alongside her new protege Jessi Kamea against the experienced duo of Kayden Carter and Kacy Catanzaro.
NXT had a fascinating card built for the night that was certain to draw the attention of a fresh audience on SYFY.
Timothy Thatcher and Tommaso Ciampa vs. Pete Dunne and Oney Lorcan
Timothy Thatcher and Tommaso Ciampa kept their eyes firmly planted on Pete Dunne and Oney Lorcan. That focus allowed them to take over the action early, wearing down the heels with focus attacks on the wrists of their opponents.
When The Bruiserweight finally gained control of the action, The Blackheart was given too long to recover. He took a hot tag and ran with it over both heels. Ridge Holland laid out Thatcher on the outside, which allowed Lorcan to help The Bruiserweight. This set up a Bitter End for the win over Ciampa.
The returning Holland stood alongside Dunne and Lorcan. Holland laid out Thatcher then knocked out The Blackheart with a headbutt.
Result
Dunne and Lorcan def. Ciampa and Thatcher by pinfall.
Grade
A-
Analysis
This was a battle of brawlers and technicians that truly stood out thanks to the uniqueness of these old-school styles in modern wrestling. These four define NXT in a way that feels like the brand could at times have shined two decades ago.
What matters most in wrestling is variety. Matches like this are so fun to watch because nothing else is like it. The tag team maneuvering throughout made clear these teams knew each other well, even if they are not traditional tag teams.
The return of Holland was cool. He went down to a freak accident. He worked hard to get himself back to ring shape. It looks like he is ready to make an impact, and he can do that as the heavy for Dunne's unnamed stable.
Samoa Joe Resigns as NXT Enforcer, Challenges Karrion Kross at NXT TakeOver 36
Samoa Joe marched out to the ring, setting up an impromptu contract signing. He knew the NXT champion was not in the building. All Joe needed was for William Regal to join him in the ring.
Regal was ready to fire Karrion Kross for his attack last week. However, Joe had another plan. He formally resigned as the general manager's enforcer so that he could challenge the NXT champion. Regal made the match for NXT TakeOver 36.
Grade
A-
Analysis
This segment was handled near perfectly. Joe is terrifying when he is angry, but he kept everything official. This made complete sense given how much Regal has demanded order in NXT. Joe showed him complete respect, even while he barely contained his frustration.
Kross vs. Joe is a money match like NXT has not had in a long time. The Samoan Submission Specialist has been established as the one man that can truly match the intensity of the NXT champion. This will be a war for the ages.