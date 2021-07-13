WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from July 13

0 of 3

Credit: WWE.com

On the back of NXT Great American Bash, the July 13 edition of WWE NXT was just as big a show including a massive main event showdown.

After weeks of taunting, Johnny Gargano has gotten his shot at the NXT Championship. However, he may have bit off more than he can chew with the dangerous Karrion Kross, even if special guest referee Samoa Joe tries to protect him from the NXT champion.

The NXT Breakout Tournament was one of the biggest success stories for the black-and-gold brand last year, and it begins again this week. The first-round match to start the tournament is 205 Live's Ikemen Jiro facing off against the cocky Duke Hudson.

More big matches set for the night included Dexter Lumis vs. Santos Escobar, Sarray vs. Gigi Dolin and Dakota Kai vs. Ember Moon.

The night was set to be packed with top stars competing at the highest level. Only the absolute best could emerge victorious including one man holding the NXT Championship.