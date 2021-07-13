WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from July 13July 13, 2021
WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from July 13
On the back of NXT Great American Bash, the July 13 edition of WWE NXT was just as big a show including a massive main event showdown.
After weeks of taunting, Johnny Gargano has gotten his shot at the NXT Championship. However, he may have bit off more than he can chew with the dangerous Karrion Kross, even if special guest referee Samoa Joe tries to protect him from the NXT champion.
The NXT Breakout Tournament was one of the biggest success stories for the black-and-gold brand last year, and it begins again this week. The first-round match to start the tournament is 205 Live's Ikemen Jiro facing off against the cocky Duke Hudson.
More big matches set for the night included Dexter Lumis vs. Santos Escobar, Sarray vs. Gigi Dolin and Dakota Kai vs. Ember Moon.
The night was set to be packed with top stars competing at the highest level. Only the absolute best could emerge victorious including one man holding the NXT Championship.
Dakota Kai (w/ Raquel Gonzalez) vs. Ember Moon
Ember Moon walked out alone with Shotzi Blackheart heading to Friday Night SmackDown while Raquel Gonzalez backed up Dakota Kai. The Captain of Team Kick weathered the early storm of The War Goddess and finally took over by smacking Moon hard against the steel post.
Kai hit a kaoi kick followed by a spin-out DDT but could only get two on the pinfall. Moon answered back with a Frankensteiner to The Captain of Team Kick. Kai recovered enough to plant Moon with the GTK for the win.
Afterward, Xia Li stomped to the ring and demanded a title shot. Gonzalez accepted the challenge.
Result
Kai def. Moon by pinfall.
Grade
B
Analysis
This was a good opening match that lacked a certain energy to make it great. Moon and Kai have had better matches in the past. The absence of Blackheart was certainly felt in this match. It was like the whole feud had been cut short abruptly.
Kai has been allowed to look dangerous but rarely pull off dominant victories like this. She overwhelmed The War Goddess and pulled off a clean victory without the need for the NXT women's champion to interfere.
Gonzalez vs. Li seems premature, but NXT is clearly scrambling to reshuffle the card following the departure of three major female stars to SmackDown. It should be a solid match at the least.
Bobby Fish vs. Tyler Rust (w/ Diamond Mine)
LA Knight gave Cameron Grimes a makeover for his role as butler, and The Technical Savage enjoyed his change in spite of Knight.
Bobby Fish stepped up to Diamond Mine backstage, setting up a match with Tyler Rust. While Fish had Rust reeling early on, Roderick Strong distracted Fish, allowing Rust to connect on a chop block and buzzsaw kick for the win.
Afterward, Kushida ran down to make the save before Diamond Mine could do more damage to Fish.
Result
Rust def. Fish by pinfall.
Grade
D-
Analysis
While the result was appropriate, this presentation was lacking throughout. This had a chance to be a really good sprint between two singles stars looking to prove themselves. Instead, it was barely three minutes, and a simple distraction ended the match.
The crowd was chanting "that was garbage", which is a rare negative chant from the NXT crowd. It felt appropriate here. This whole segment was a misfire that did not feel worthy of Kushida getting involved.
Sarray vs. Gigi Dolin
Samoa Joe warned Karrion Kross to follow his rule of law, but the NXT champion responded by making clear he would hurt the veteran if he screwed him.
Gigi Dolin worked hard to prove herself against Sarray, especially after the surprise arrival of Mandy Rose. However, all she could find to beat The Warrior of the Sun was roll-up attempts. Sarray answered back with a low dropkick and Saito suplex for the win.
Result
Sarray def. Dolin by pinfall.
Grade
D+
Analysis
This was not a good showing for these two women. Dolin especially had to be looking to make an impression. Instead, she seemed wholly uncertain in the ring. The only engaging parts of this match were when Sarray was fully in control.
The appearance of God's Greatest Creation was a surprise. She is a solid performer in need of refining, and she may benefit from some time in NXT. However, WWE is going back on tour this week with Rose in a story right now with Dana Brooke challenging Natalya and Tamina.