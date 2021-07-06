WWE NXT Great American Bash 21 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

0 of 6

Credit: WWE.com

NXT Great American Bash is one of the true special nights of the year for the black-and-gold brand. Some of the absolute best come out to make their mark, and the WWE NXT card for this year promised nothing less.

Kyle O'Reilly and Adam Cole have been at each other's throats for months. Their brutal Unsanctioned Match was exciting, but it is time for these men to show who is truly the better man. One on one, they would battle is a classic singles match.

MSK has faced a plethora of dangerous rivals. None can do quite the damage that Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher can. These motivated veterans promised to show Nash Carter and Wes Lee their place in NXT.

The NXT Women's Tag Team Championships were also on the line as The Way faced the unlikely duo of Io Shirai and Zoey Stark. Both individually talented, The Genius of the Sky and her new partner needed to show they could co-exist against the dangerous threat of Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell.

LA Knight has tormented Cameron Grimes at every turn. He got in the way of The Technical Savage becoming the new Million Dollar Man, and he injured the WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase because he could. Grimes would get one more chance to prove himself, but if he lost, Knight would make him his butler.

These matches were the big promises of the night, but several other matches were also on the horizon for a show with major stakes and promising future clashes.