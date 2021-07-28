Ravens' Lamar Jackson Placed on COVID-19 List After Positive Test

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

The Baltimore Ravens placed quarterback Lamar Jackson on the COVID-19 reserve list after he tested positive for the coronavirus, head coach John Harbaugh confirmed Wednesday.

Harbaugh told reporters Jackson had tested negative for multiple days until one of his tests was flagged Tuesday. ESPN's Adam Schefter and Jamison Hensley initially reported he wasn't practicing as the Ravens and NFL officials awaited confirmation.

While Jackson's vaccination status is unknown, CBSSports.com's Jason La Canfora noted players who haven't received the COVID-19 vaccine are required to be away from their team for at least 10 days.

The 2019 NFL MVP has been remarkably healthy throughout his young career given his playing style, missing only one start each of the last two seasons. His ability to stay healthy while regularly scrambling and taking hits outside of the pocket has arguably been as important as his passing.

The Ravens open the preseason Aug. 14 against the New Orleans Saints, so it remains to be seen whether Jackson will be available to play.