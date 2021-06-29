Fantasy Basketball 2021: Daily Fantasy Advice for Bucks vs. Hawks

0 of 2

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

Khris Middleton's breakout performance in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals opened up another possible daily fantasy strategy for Tuesday's Game 4.

Prior to Game 3, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Trae Young were the only two true candidates to fill the MVP role (2x points) in FanDuel's single-game contest because of their output.

Middleton's 38-point outing in Atlanta should make you think about rostering him in the top position because he has been shooting at a high volume.

No matter which way you utilize Middleton, you should pair him with one of the other two stars of the series because you will have $30,000 left in salary to fill the other three roster spots.

With some consistent trends evident from the first three games, a value play, like Danilo Gallinari, could be the perfect complement to Middleton, Antetokounmpo and Young since he has the lowest salary of any reliable contributor in the series.