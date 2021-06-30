Grading Former WWE Stars' Stints in AEW so Far

0 of 8

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

Professional wrestling has never been about just one company, but WWE has worked hard to dominate the market. For this reason, many of the best wrestlers in the world can feel stuck waiting for opportunities on a bloated roster of hoarded talent.

All Elite Wrestling stepped in to become some measure of an alternative for some of the biggest names in the business, and some took the leap. Wrestlers who could not find the right spotlight in WWE found a fresh opportunity with AEW.

While some big names like Jon Moxley and Chris Jericho have thrived, others have fallen below expectation, like Shawn Spears and Jake Hager. However, their legacies are far from set yet.

Many of the top veterans in WWE have decided to make the jump, including Christian Cage, Sting and Matt Hardy. Their legacies have been so established through WWE that it can be tough to decide whether they are in the best place now.

Still, it is exciting to see all of these performers in a fresh spot where they can grow and evolve. It feels like a tough ask to grade the impact of these wrestlers moving to AEW over the company's first two years, but it is interesting to ponder, especially with more wrestlers likely to consider the move in the coming years.