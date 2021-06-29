MLS Power Rankings: Orlando Closer to Top, Minnesota Cracks Top 10

1 of 9

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

27. Chicago Fire (Previous Ranking: 26)

The Chicago Fire are officially at the bottom of the league-wide table.

Raphael Wicky's side sputtered against FC Cincinnati in a battle of struggling Eastern Conference sides and then it fought to a 3-3 draw with Philadelphia.

The draw with the Union had some signs of life from the Fire, but they still conceded on three occasions and failed to defend their home field.

Chicago has two vital games left in its home stand against Atlanta United and Orlando City. No results from those contests might result in changes with other teams pulling themselves off the floor in the East.

26. Toronto FC (Previous Ranking: 22)

Toronto FC is trying to give Chicago a run for its money as the worst team in the league.

The Reds have slightly better overall totals with 12 goals scored compared to seven and a goal differential of minus-eight compared to minus-10.

However, the Reds' results from the last week were worse than Chicago's.

Toronto blew a 2-1 lead on the road at Nissan Stadium in a 3-2 loss to Nashville SC, and it fell in a "home game" in Orlando to FC Cincinnati.

The difference between Toronto and Chicago could become clearer on July 24 when the two sides meet.

25. Inter Miami (Previous Ranking: 24)

Inter Miami is making a strong case to be included with Toronto and Chicago at the bottom.

Phil Neville's side has one goal in its last four games and suffered a fourth consecutive defeat on Friday to Floridian rival Orlando City.

At least Miami owns a regular-season win over FC Cincinnati, but that is not saying much at this point since Cincinnati's 11th-place spot in the East is held up by six points against Toronto and Chicago.

24. Vancouver Whitecaps (Previous Ranking: 25)

The Vancouver Whitecaps were in a position to beat the Seattle Sounders on Saturday.

Marc Dos Santos' side settled for a 2-2 draw at Lumen Field after a Jimmy Medranda 71st-minute equalizer, but that result still has to be viewed as a positive because of who the opponent was.

Vancouver is still on the bottom of the West table, but Saturday's draw could be a turning point within the squad.

The Whitecaps will be the last West team to reach the 10-point mark. They could get there in their next match with FC Dallas, who, despite beating New England on Sunday, has struggled overall this season.

23. San Jose Earthquakes (Previous Ranking: 21)

San Jose's three victories at the start of the season feel like years ago.

The Earthquakes are mired in one of the worst runs of form in MLS with one point from their last seven games.

Matias Almeyda's side was thrashed by the Orlando City attack in a rare Tuesday night game and it was broken apart by the LA Galaxy front line on Saturday.

To make matters worse, the Quakes do not play at home again until July 24. A three-game run against Minnesota, Colorado and Sporting KC could produce more lackluster results.

22. FC Cincinnati (Previous Ranking: 27)

FC Cincinnati won two games in a week!

Forget that those wins came against Chicago and Toronto for a second and let's just celebrate that massive achievement.

Jaap Stam's side more than doubled its point total in fewer than seven days and could use the two results as a confidence boost moving forward.

FC Cincinnati is still far from perfect, but the players and manager can continue to fix those errors with some positive vibes running through the locker room.

21. FC Dallas (Previous Ranking: 23)

FC Dallas finally has something to celebrate as well after its shocking win over New England on Sunday.

Luchi Gonzalez's men bested the top team in the East through a pair of goals from Ricardo Pepi.

The 18-year-old forward doubled his season goal total with the brace that ended a six-game winless run for his club.