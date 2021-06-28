WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from June 28

1 of 2

Sonya Deville and Adam Pearce started the show by announcing Orton was unable to compete and instead of the original plans for a triple treat with McIntyre and Styles, we would get a Battle Royal with the winner being added to the triple threat later.

Riddle talked to them and convinced them to let him in the Battle Royal on Orton's behalf. After some back and forth discussions, they agreed and sent him to the ring.

Drew Gulak, Mansoor and Angel Garza were among the first to be eliminated. R-Truth, Drew Gulak and Akira Tozawa fought over the 24/7 title after being eliminated.

Omos came down and helped eliminate Erik and Ivar, with Jinder Mahal giving them the final push over the ropes. We returned from a break to see five men left in the match.

Riddle and Damian Priest were the final two in the ring. After a few close calls, Riddle eliminated Priest to get the spot in the triple threat match.

Grade: C

Analysis

Not having Orton this week meant WWE had to scramble for something new. Instead of just pushing the triple threat to next week, WWE opted to use this opportunity to have Riddle fight for The Viper.

Battle Royals can be a lot of fun, but this one lacked the unpredictability that is supposed to come with this kind of match. It was a little too planned out to seem spontaneous.

Riddle winning was predictable and uninteresting, but it was also necessary if the plan is for The Legend Killer to end up in the MITB match.

On the plus side, WWE used this bout to advance a few midcard storylines. Jeff Hardy vs. Cedric Alexander, The Viking Raiders vs. Styles and Omos and the storyline with Ali and Mansoor were all addressed.