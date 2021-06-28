WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from June 28June 28, 2021
WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from June 28
Money in the Bank is WWE's next pay-per-view on July 18, but it already feels like management is also setting up certain storylines for SummerSlam on August 21.
After failing to qualify last week, Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre and AJ Styles were going to battle to see which one of them gets one of the spots in the Money in the Bank ladder match. After we found out The Viper was unable to compete, Riddle talked management into letting him fight on Orton's behalf in a Battle Royal.
Rhea Ripley teamed up with Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke to take on Charlotte, Tamina and Natalya in a six-woman tag bout that combined two feuds into one.
We also saw Kofi Kingston confront MVP about the way Bobby Lashley attacked Xavier Woods last week, and Jaxson Ryker faced Elias in a Strap match.
Let's take a look at everything that happened on Monday's Raw.
Battle Royal
Sonya Deville and Adam Pearce started the show by announcing Orton was unable to compete and instead of the original plans for a triple treat with McIntyre and Styles, we would get a Battle Royal with the winner being added to the triple threat later.
Riddle talked to them and convinced them to let him in the Battle Royal on Orton's behalf. After some back and forth discussions, they agreed and sent him to the ring.
Drew Gulak, Mansoor and Angel Garza were among the first to be eliminated. R-Truth, Drew Gulak and Akira Tozawa fought over the 24/7 title after being eliminated.
Omos came down and helped eliminate Erik and Ivar, with Jinder Mahal giving them the final push over the ropes. We returned from a break to see five men left in the match.
Riddle and Damian Priest were the final two in the ring. After a few close calls, Riddle eliminated Priest to get the spot in the triple threat match.
Grade: C
Analysis
Not having Orton this week meant WWE had to scramble for something new. Instead of just pushing the triple threat to next week, WWE opted to use this opportunity to have Riddle fight for The Viper.
Battle Royals can be a lot of fun, but this one lacked the unpredictability that is supposed to come with this kind of match. It was a little too planned out to seem spontaneous.
Riddle winning was predictable and uninteresting, but it was also necessary if the plan is for The Legend Killer to end up in the MITB match.
On the plus side, WWE used this bout to advance a few midcard storylines. Jeff Hardy vs. Cedric Alexander, The Viking Raiders vs. Styles and Omos and the storyline with Ali and Mansoor were all addressed.
Shayna Baszler vs. Nikki Cross
Shayna Baszler took the blame for allowing Alexa Bliss to interfere in her business last week, so she vowed to take out Nikki Cross to make up for it.
Baszler used her mat wrestling skills to control the early moments, but Cross was able to momentarily turn things around. Baszler started using slams and suplexes to wear down the newly minted superhero.
Cross dropkicked Baszler out of the ring and as she recovered, Bliss came out onto the stage as her music played. Cross used the distraction to hit a dive onto Baszler, Nia Jax and Reginald all at once.
We returned from a break to see Baszler dominating Cross as Bliss watched from ringside. Bliss took out Jax and Reginald with a couple of well-placed kicks but Baszler didn't let it distract her.
Cross was able to tie up Baszler's arm and roll her up for the pin.
Grade: C
Analysis
This match combined two of WWE's goofiest gimmicks. In one hand, we have Bliss and her weird enchanting powers. In the other hand, we have Cross looking like a superhero.
This whole storyline is like a Fast and Furious movie in the sense that you are either on board for all of the over-the-top nonsense, or you're not. You won't find many people in the middle.
The match between Cross and Baszler was fine, but the other shenanigans took a lot of attention away from what was happening in the ring.
Cross is enjoyable in this role because she has the enthusiasm to pull it off. If WWE actually follows through with her push, she could end up being as popular as Mighty Molly.