Giants' Biggest Question Marks Ahead of 2021 Training Camp

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

This is a two-part question mark that starts with the health of Barkley. The Penn State product was special as a rookie in 2018, totaling more than 2,000 scrimmage yards and being named Offensive Rookie of the Year. Barkley battled injuries in 2019, though, and finished with a good-not-great 1,441 scrimmage yards and eight touchdowns.

Last year, Barkley averaged just 1.8 yards per carry before suffering a torn ACL in Week 2. When and if he gets back to 100 percent this season could determine just how potent New York's running game can be.

The good news is that Barkley appears to be recovering well. Barkley recently posted a video of himself doing drills on the beach to his Instagram account—though it's still unclear exactly when he'll be cleared to practice.

According to David Lazar of the New York Post, there is no timetable for Barkley's return.

While getting Barkley healthy will be important, so too will be keeping him at 100 percent. This could require the Giants to spell him more often to lighten the workload. Therefore, sorting out New York's backfield depth will also be key.

While the Giants lost backup—and 2020 starter—Wayne Gallman Jr. in free agency, they added Devontae Booker. Preparing guys like Booker, Elijhaa Penny and Corey Clement for the regular season will be a valuable, if underrated piece of the camp equation.