Fantasy Basketball 2021: Daily Fantasy Advice for Sunday's NBA Playoffs

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

The Atlanta Hawks can't turn in a worse performance than they did in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

With a bad showing out of their system, the Hawks should feel a level of comfort in their home arena for Game 3 versus the Milwaukee Bucks.

The motivation to prove that Game 2's blowout loss was a fluke and the will to win in front of their home crowd should make the Hawks an intriguing bet and the team from which to stack players for daily fantasy basketball contests.

Trae Young has been a must-start player for most of the postseason, and his supporting cast has come up big in certain spots during the run to the Eastern Conference Finals.

Kevin Huerter and John Collins have been the most consistent Atlanta players in the series, and they could be valuable parts of a lineup stack in FanDuel's single-game contest Sunday.