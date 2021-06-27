Fantasy Basketball 2021: Daily Fantasy Advice for Sunday's NBA Playoffs

Fantasy Basketball 2021: Daily Fantasy Advice for Sunday's NBA PlayoffsJune 27, 2021
The Atlanta Hawks can't turn in a worse performance than they did in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals.
With a bad showing out of their system, the Hawks should feel a level of comfort in their home arena for Game 3 versus the Milwaukee Bucks.
The motivation to prove that Game 2's blowout loss was a fluke and the will to win in front of their home crowd should make the Hawks an intriguing bet and the team from which to stack players for daily fantasy basketball contests.
Trae Young has been a must-start player for most of the postseason, and his supporting cast has come up big in certain spots during the run to the Eastern Conference Finals.
Kevin Huerter and John Collins have been the most consistent Atlanta players in the series, and they could be valuable parts of a lineup stack in FanDuel's single-game contest Sunday.
Fit John Collins and Kevin Huerter Around Trae Young
A three-man Atlanta stack of Young, Huerter and Collins looks affordable from a DFS salary perspective.
Collins checks in with a $12,000 salary, and Huerter is listed at $10,000. The duo carries a combined salary that is $6,000 more than that of Young, who is tied with Giannis Antetokounmpo for the highest number on Sunday's slate.
Collins is Atlanta's second-leading scorer in the series with 17 points per game, and he has been a rebounding machine. He has 23 boards, which is second behind Clint Capela's 27.
Huerter will not be as hot in any game against Milwaukee as he was in Game 7 versus the Philadelphia 76ers, but he still plays a valuable role in the Atlanta offense. With Bogdan Bogdanovic not shooting at his typical volume, Huerter has the chance to be Atlanta's No. 3 scorer behind Young and Collins.
Young and Huerter are the only Atlanta players to attempt more than 10 three-point shots in the series, and the latter has the third-most field-goal attempts behind Young and Collins.
A stack of the three players gives you $22,000 in salary to fill the other two positions. You could buy high on Jrue Holiday and land a value option or fill the fourth spot with Capela ($11,500) or Brook Lopez ($11,000) and find a player right below the $10,000 mark.
Find a Roster Place for Jrue Holiday
Holiday rivaled Antetokounmpo as Milwaukee's top scorer for the first two games at Fiserv Forum.
The veteran point guard is exploiting the same holes in the Atlanta defense that the Philadelphia 76ers' Seth Curry did in the prior round.
Holiday is 8-of-16 from three-point range and has a field-goal percentage of 59. He averaged 27.5 points per game in the opening two contests. He appears to be a better No. 2 option in the Milwaukee offense than Khris Middleton, who is shooting 33.3 percent from the field.
The 31-year-old has at least 30 FanDuel points in each of his past six postseason games, and he should be called upon again to provide support for Milwaukee's superstar. With his shooting form, Holiday should be a good fit in a Milwaukee lineup stack or as a supporting piece to an Atlanta lineup stack.
Until he cools off, Holiday will be one of the most popular DFS plays, and you should ride his wave of good form into Game 3.
