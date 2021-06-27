NBA Combine Results 2021: Players Who Made Biggest Impression

NBA Combine Results 2021: Players Who Made Biggest ImpressionJune 27, 2021
Throughout the year, NBA scouts evaluate the top players from the college and international ranks, trying to help their organizations decide whom they want to take in the NBA draft. However, they don't always get to see these prospects play in person, instead relying on the film.
That's why the NBA draft combine can be especially valuable to teams and players alike. This week, the event took place at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, and many draft hopefuls took part in drills and scrimmages to try to boost their stock.
Some top prospects opt not to participate, having already proved themselves to be worthy of early picks. But for others, this can be a time to show they should be among the 60 players selected in the draft.
Here's a look at three players who made the biggest impressions at the draft combine.
Scottie Barnes, SF, Florida State
Heading into the week, Barnes had already been among the top-ranked players in the draft class. He ranks No. 6 on ESPN's big board, and it's possible he could get taken in the top five.
Barnes didn't need to prove himself at the draft combine, but he went out and did so anyway. The former Florida State standout ranked third among all participants in the standing vertical leap (36 inches) and tied for second in the shuttle run (2.99 seconds) while also ranking third among forwards in both standing reach (9 feet) and wingspan (7 feet, 2.75 inches).
Now that the 6'9" Barnes has showcased his size and agility at the draft combine, it's hard to imagine he won't be taken early on draft night. If he doesn't get picked in the top five, it's unlikely he will remain on the board much later than that.
Barnes played only one college season, averaging 10.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.0 assists in 24 games for the Seminoles. But the numbers that the 19-year-old posted at the draft combine were likely far more valuable to NBA teams.
Jericho Sims, C, Texas
Sims didn't put up huge numbers over his four-year career at Texas, but there were still high expectations for the 6'10" center at the draft combine. According to HoopsHype's Bryan Kalbrosky, one NBA scout said Sims was "easily the most impressive player that their staff saw in team workouts."
At the combine, Sims lived up to that billing. First, he impressed in drills, ranking second among all participants in both standing vertical leap (37 inches) and max vertical leap (44.5 inches). The former Longhorn also led all centers in lane agility (11.59 seconds) and three-quarter sprint (3.05 seconds).
If that weren't enough to impress the scouts, Sims boosted his stock even more with his performance during a five-on-five scrimmage Friday. He played 28 minutes in a game and totaled 18 points on 9-of-13 shooting while also pulling down six rebounds.
Before the combine, some mocks didn't even have Sims getting drafted. Now, the 22-year-old may be hearing his name called at some point during the second round. And if so, that will mostly be because of how impressive he was in Chicago.
Joe Wieskamp, SF, Iowa
Wieskamp is a strong three-point shooter, and many who watched him may identify that as the best part of his game. But the 6'6" wing player has plenty of other components to his game, and he proved that throughout the draft combine.
During drills, Wieskamp showcased his athleticism. He ranked fourth among all participants in both max vertical leap (42 inches) and lane agility (10.7 seconds). He also tied for third among forwards with a three-quarter sprint time of 3.04 seconds.
In five-on-five play, Wieskamp proved he can score from all over the floor, not just from beyond the arc. In one of Friday's scrimmages, the former Iowa standout had a game-high 26 points. He was 6-of-7 on three-point attempts, but he also was effective from other spots and had 10 rebounds.
Not only does Wieskamp have an impressive skill set, but he also has three years of college experience. Because of that, he could end up being a second-round steal during the draft. And his combine performance likely ensured that he will be hearing his name called on draft night.