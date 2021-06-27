NBA Combine Results 2021: Players Who Made Biggest Impression

0 of 3

Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

Throughout the year, NBA scouts evaluate the top players from the college and international ranks, trying to help their organizations decide whom they want to take in the NBA draft. However, they don't always get to see these prospects play in person, instead relying on the film.

That's why the NBA draft combine can be especially valuable to teams and players alike. This week, the event took place at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, and many draft hopefuls took part in drills and scrimmages to try to boost their stock.

Some top prospects opt not to participate, having already proved themselves to be worthy of early picks. But for others, this can be a time to show they should be among the 60 players selected in the draft.

Here's a look at three players who made the biggest impressions at the draft combine.