    Gervonta Davis Beats Mario Barrios via TKO to Win Junior Welterweight Title

    Nate Loop@Nate_LoopFeatured ColumnistJune 27, 2021

    Gervonta Davis sits in his corner before the start of the second round of his super featherweight boxing championship bout against Ricardo Nunez, Saturday, July 27, 2019, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
    Julio Cortez/Associated Press

    Gervonta "Tank" Davis has proved that he is a legitimate force in the world of boxing. The 26-year-old southpaw took a risk moving up two divisions to take on Mario Barrios, but his big gamble paid off as he defeated him via 11th-round TKO to win the WBA world junior welterweight title Saturday night at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

    Here's a look at the body shot that ended the bout, per Showtime Boxing:

    SHOWTIME Boxing @ShowtimeBoxing

    .@Gervontaa is a PROBLEM. Tank remains undefeated and becomes a 3-division world champ with a vicious body shot. #DavisBarrios https://t.co/IbFSqeuSF7

    Welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr. and Lennox Lewis congratulated Davis on the hard-fought victory:

    Errol Spence @ErrolSpenceJr

    Good ass fight @Gervontaa different!

    Lennox Lewis, CBE, CM @LennoxLewis

    Big up to @Gervontaa on an incredible win. #DavisBarrios 👊🏾💥

    Davis has now won titles in three divisions and remains undefeated. This is the first loss for Barrios, who should get plenty more opportunities as he is only 26 years old.

    Barrios was the more active fighter at the start, using the jab to keep Davis from attacking. Barrios' reach allowed him to maintain a comfortable distance behind the jab, and Davis struggled to find openings.

    The fight opened up a bit in the third, with both fighters firing off combinations. Tank started to change levels a bit more, firing at Barrios' midsection, but didn't find too much success. While Davis did find some success with his counterpunching, CBS Sports' Brian Campbell noted Barrios was making him work for every bit of offense:

    Brian Campbell @BCampbell

    39-37 for Barrios. This is a good piece of boxing thus far as Barrios is using the jab and establishing himself as the bigger man without overextending or leaving himself vulnerable to big counter shots. #DavisBarrios

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Davis started getting his timing down in the fifth round, using his jab to set up some sharp left-handed shots to the jaw. He looked more comfortable when closing the distance, perhaps confident that he could withstand Barrios' power punches if it meant he could touch up his opponent. Here's a look, per Showtime Boxing:

    SHOWTIME Boxing @ShowtimeBoxing

    .@Gervontaa landing some big left hands in round 5 🥊 #DavisBarrios https://t.co/jmfWEt8ksl

    A couple of flurries from Davis got the crowd going in the seventh round. The Baltimore native was the clear aggressor at that point. Barrios didn't have the power to deter him, and Davis' speed and compact punching started to pay dividends

    Davis finally gave the fans what they were waiting for in the eighth round, dropping Barrios twice within a matter of seconds. Actress Rosie Perez reacted to the knockdowns:

    Rosie Perez @rosieperezbklyn

    Tank got Barrios running back! Still trying to fight! Tank power is crazy! @ShowtimeBoxing @premierboxing #DavisBarrios

    Barrios managed to survive the round and even mounted a nice comeback in the ninth, rattling Davis with a left hand and forcing him to the ropes. Davis looked a little fatigued after swinging for the fences in the previous round, but he stayed on his feet. Floyd Mayweather Jr. was on hand to give his protege some advice as they headed into the final rounds, per Showtime Boxing:

    SHOWTIME Boxing @ShowtimeBoxing

    .@FloydMayweather keeping it 💯 with @Gervontaa in his corner. #DavisBarrios https://t.co/qBbFe6hZKZ

    After a brutal 10th round that saw both fighters land some hellish combinations, Davis got the last word. A textbook body punch sent Barrios to the canvas late in the 11th. Barrios was able to stand up before the final count, but the referee didn't think he had enough to continue and called the fight for Davis.

    Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix says it's clear that Davis is one of the top draws in the sport:

    Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix

    Save the “where does Tank rank” discussion for another day. Davis is one of a handful of proven superstars in boxing. He’s tough, wildly entertaining, draws crowds and PPV buys. He’s the biggest star between 130-140, period.

    Davis is pure entertainment, displaying a dazzling combination of power and speed in multiple weight classes. He should be in a position to dictate his next fight. He can try to establish himself at 140 pounds or drop back down to the star-studded 135-pound division, which features young stars like Teofimo Lopez and Devin Haney.

