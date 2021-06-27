Gervonta Davis Beats Mario Barrios via TKO to Win Junior Welterweight Title

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

Gervonta "Tank" Davis has proved that he is a legitimate force in the world of boxing. The 26-year-old southpaw took a risk moving up two divisions to take on Mario Barrios, but his big gamble paid off as he defeated him via 11th-round TKO to win the WBA world junior welterweight title Saturday night at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

Here's a look at the body shot that ended the bout, per Showtime Boxing:

Welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr. and Lennox Lewis congratulated Davis on the hard-fought victory:

Davis has now won titles in three divisions and remains undefeated. This is the first loss for Barrios, who should get plenty more opportunities as he is only 26 years old.

Barrios was the more active fighter at the start, using the jab to keep Davis from attacking. Barrios' reach allowed him to maintain a comfortable distance behind the jab, and Davis struggled to find openings.

The fight opened up a bit in the third, with both fighters firing off combinations. Tank started to change levels a bit more, firing at Barrios' midsection, but didn't find too much success. While Davis did find some success with his counterpunching, CBS Sports' Brian Campbell noted Barrios was making him work for every bit of offense:

Davis started getting his timing down in the fifth round, using his jab to set up some sharp left-handed shots to the jaw. He looked more comfortable when closing the distance, perhaps confident that he could withstand Barrios' power punches if it meant he could touch up his opponent. Here's a look, per Showtime Boxing:

A couple of flurries from Davis got the crowd going in the seventh round. The Baltimore native was the clear aggressor at that point. Barrios didn't have the power to deter him, and Davis' speed and compact punching started to pay dividends

Davis finally gave the fans what they were waiting for in the eighth round, dropping Barrios twice within a matter of seconds. Actress Rosie Perez reacted to the knockdowns:

Barrios managed to survive the round and even mounted a nice comeback in the ninth, rattling Davis with a left hand and forcing him to the ropes. Davis looked a little fatigued after swinging for the fences in the previous round, but he stayed on his feet. Floyd Mayweather Jr. was on hand to give his protege some advice as they headed into the final rounds, per Showtime Boxing:

After a brutal 10th round that saw both fighters land some hellish combinations, Davis got the last word. A textbook body punch sent Barrios to the canvas late in the 11th. Barrios was able to stand up before the final count, but the referee didn't think he had enough to continue and called the fight for Davis.

Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix says it's clear that Davis is one of the top draws in the sport:

Davis is pure entertainment, displaying a dazzling combination of power and speed in multiple weight classes. He should be in a position to dictate his next fight. He can try to establish himself at 140 pounds or drop back down to the star-studded 135-pound division, which features young stars like Teofimo Lopez and Devin Haney.