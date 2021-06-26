Fantasy Basketball 2021: Daily Fantasy Lineup Picks for Saturday's NBA PlayoffsJune 26, 2021
Fantasy Basketball 2021: Daily Fantasy Lineup Picks for Saturday's NBA Playoffs
The Los Angeles Clippers have gotten better the deeper they have got into their postseason series.
Paul George and Co. captured Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals on Thursday to continue the theme of bouncing back after going down 0-2.
The Clippers followed that path to down the Dallas Mavericks and Utah Jazz. They could move two wins away from the NBA Finals with another home victory over the Phoenix Suns on Saturday.
Tyronn Lue's switch to Patrick Beverley and Ivica Zubac in the starting lineup has paid off so far. Zubac was the unlikely daily fantasy basketball star of Game 3, as he produced a double-double. He could be a valuable piece in DFS lineups once again Saturday since he carries the sixth-highest salary for FanDuel's single-game contest.
Paul George and Devin Booker are expected to have the highest roster percentages, so you will need to find the right role players around them to land in the prize-winning positions.
Ride Ivica Zubac's Hot Hand
Zubac's play down low has been one of the pleasant surprises of the NBA postseason.
The Clippers big man produced 15 points and 16 rebounds in Game 3 and he comes in at a reasonable $11,500 salary for Game 4.
Zubac is one of the few players you can consider for the point multiplier slots because of his high level of production in the paint. The Croat scored 44.7 FanDuel points in Game 4, which was a 15-point upgrade from the double-double he produced in Game 2 in Phoenix.
He likely will not land a top multiplier slot because George, Booker and Chris Paul typically hover around the 50-point mark, but Zubac could feature in the Pro (1.2x) position.
If you think Phoenix bounces back, you can place Zubac in a Suns lineup stack that features Paul, Booker, Jae Crowder and Mikal Bridges.
If you use George with either Booker or Paul, you can add Zubac alongside one of the players listed under $10,000. Beverley, Terance Mann, Nicolas Batum and Marcus Morris are the best options from that salary group.
Take a Risk on Jae Crowder
Crowder's overall series numbers are not great, but he displayed some signs he is poised for a breakout game from three-point range.
The Suns forward averaged eight points and 5.3 rebounds per game in the first three contests, but he is tied for the second-most three-point attempts on the Phoenix roster.
Crowder knocked down a trio of three-point shots in Games 1 and 3, but he has a single double-digit point total from the series opener.
The 30-year-old has six or more three-point attempts in 10 of Phoenix's 13 postseason games, so you know he will at least have a decent volume of shots in each contest. In the past four games, Crowder added a solid amount of rebounds and assists to bolster his DFS value a bit. He had 26 rebounds and six assists in that stretch.
At $9,500, Crowder is likely the best option of the players with a salary of $10,000 or below. Morris, Mann and Batum have had playing time taken away by Lue's lineup adjustments, and Cameron Johnson carries less value with Paul back on the floor for Phoenix.
Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90. Statistics obtained from Basketball Reference.