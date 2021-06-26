Fantasy Basketball 2021: Daily Fantasy Lineup Picks for Saturday's NBA Playoffs

0 of 2

Matt York/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Clippers have gotten better the deeper they have got into their postseason series.

Paul George and Co. captured Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals on Thursday to continue the theme of bouncing back after going down 0-2.

The Clippers followed that path to down the Dallas Mavericks and Utah Jazz. They could move two wins away from the NBA Finals with another home victory over the Phoenix Suns on Saturday.

Tyronn Lue's switch to Patrick Beverley and Ivica Zubac in the starting lineup has paid off so far. Zubac was the unlikely daily fantasy basketball star of Game 3, as he produced a double-double. He could be a valuable piece in DFS lineups once again Saturday since he carries the sixth-highest salary for FanDuel's single-game contest.

Paul George and Devin Booker are expected to have the highest roster percentages, so you will need to find the right role players around them to land in the prize-winning positions.