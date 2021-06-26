Edge Returns, Money in the Bank Qualifiers and More WWE SmackDown Fallout

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

No matter how good Friday's episode of SmackDown was going to be, the episode was always going to have a feeling of sadness following the 13 releases we learned about earlier in the day.

Sean Ross Sapp and Jeremy Lambert on Fightful detailed the departures. Nobody from the blue brand was let go, but the announcements were spread out over several hours, so the day was dominated by the news of several people losing their jobs.

The locker room pressed on and managed to put on a good show featuring some fun in-ring action and one huge surprise at the end of the night.

Cesaro and Bianca Belair teamed up to take on Seth Rollins and Bayley in a mixed tag bout to continue both feuds from Hell in a Cell and possibly set up rematches at Money in the Bank.

Shinsuke Nakamura had his coronation after beating Baron Corbin on the previous episode, Big E faced Apollo Crews for a spot in the men's Money in the Bank match and Liv Morgan qualified for the women's MITB by beating Carmella.

However, all of that was dwarfed by Edge's return at the end of the night. He attacked Roman Reigns and immediately set himself up for a future universal title match in the process.

Let's take a look at the biggest moments from Friday's show.