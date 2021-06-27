Quick Takes on Edge's WWE Return, Remaining MITB Spots, Santana and Ortiz, More

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

Following a two-month absence, Edge resurfaced on Friday's WWE SmackDown to lay out Roman Reigns and seemingly set himself up as the next No. 1 contender to the Universal Championship.

Considering their WrestleMania match earlier this year was changed to a Triple Threat also involving Daniel Bryan, Reigns vs. Edge in a singles capacity is a fresh contest for Money in the Bank. Unfortunately, Edge's return also indicates that WWE has a stunning lack of credible babyfaces at the top of the card.

Also at the pay-per-view, the annual Money in the Bank ladder matches will return in their traditional form after being held in a cinematic setting last year. Multiple men and women have already qualified for both bouts, but several spots remain.

Saturday's edition of All Elite Wrestling Dynamite, meanwhile, continued to build toward the company's All Out event in September, with Kenny Omega successfully defending his AEW World Championship against Jungle Boy.

The Young Bucks also emerged victorious in their outing against Eddie Kingston and Penta El Zero Miedo, but regardless of their opponents at All Out, all roads should lead to them losing the AEW World Tag Team Championship to Santana and Ortiz during AEW's New York City debut in September.

This week's installment of Quick Takes will look at why Santana and Ortiz are the right team to take the tag titles off the Bucks, Diamond Mine's NXT debut, WWE's Hell in a Cell concept reaching a new low and more.