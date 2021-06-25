NBA Trade Rumors: Latest Rumblings on Damian Lillard, Collin Sexton and MoreJune 25, 2021
NBA Trade Rumors: Latest Rumblings on Damian Lillard, Collin Sexton and More
The NBA draft lottery is over, and combine week is coming to a close. The conference finals are in full swing, but for the 26 teams not still alive in the playoffs, the focus is on July's draft and the ensuing offseason.
We've already seen one notable move, with the Boston Celtics sending point guard Kemba Walker to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Walker could be on the move again too, as Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News recently reported that another trade is "imminent."
What other free-agent and trade moves might be on the looming horizon? Let's dig into some of the latest buzz.
Damian Lillard Wants to Win Now
Standout point guard Damian Lillard has spent his entire NBA career with the Portland Trail Blazers. While Lillard has been named to the All-Star Team six times, his team success with Portland has been lacking. Since being drafted in 2012, Lillard has only made it to the Western Conference Finals once, when the Trail Blazers were swept by the Golden State Warriors.
Following a second-consecutive first-round playoff exit, Portland is going in a different direction at head coach. Meanwhile, according to The Athletic's Jason Quick, Lillard is getting apprehensive about his future.
"Terry Stotts is out as coach. There are rumblings that Damian Lillard is getting antsy," Quick wrote. " ... There is a palpable sense of urgency coming from Lillard's camp. Lillard wants to win big, and he wants to do it now."
Lillard hasn't publicly lobbied for a trade out of Portland yet. However, that could change if he isn't happy with how the coaching search and ensuing offseason unfold. He will turn 31 in July, and if he feels that he cannot win soon with the Trail Blazers, he may hope to try winning elsewhere.
Cavs Could Move on from Collin Sexton
The Cleveland Cavaliers made guard Collin Sexton the eighth overall pick in the 2018 draft. While the Alabama product has been a solid player for the Cavs—he averaged 24.3 points and 4.4 assists this past season—Cleveland may not be interested in signing him to a lucrative long-term deal.
"According to league sources, the Cavaliers have begun to explore trade options involving leading scorer Collin Sexton," Sports Illustrated's Jeremy Woo wrote. "Sexton, 22, is extension-eligible this summer, averaged 24.3 points per game last season, and appears likely to seek a maximum contract."
A max contract, it appears, doesn't interest Cleveland. According to Woo, the Cavaliers would prefer to maintain some financial flexibility with Jarrett Allen also extension-eligible.
"There's belief around the league that Cleveland prefers to move on from Sexton, rather than sign him to a deal that would greatly inhibit their flexibility moving forward," Woo wrote.
There's at least a fair chance that Sexton ends up being available this offseason.
Cade Cunningham Not a No. 1 Lock
Heading into the draft lottery, it certainly felt like Oklahoma State prospect Cade Cunningham would be the top prize. Now that the Detroit Pistons have "earned" the No. 1 selection, however, Cunningham may not be a lock for the top spot.
The gap between Cunningham, USC's Evan Mobley and G League prospect Jalen Green appears to have narrowed.
"In addition to Cunningham, league sources expect USC’s Evan Mobley and G League Ignite’s Jalen Green to receive serious consideration from the Pistons' front office, led by general manager Troy Weaver," Woo wrote.
According to The Athletic's James Edwards III, the Pistons are indeed considering their options at No. 1.
"Sources tell me that Jalen Green and Evan Mobley are also in strong consideration for Detroit," Edwards wrote.
If Detroit isn't completely sold on Cunningham, trading the No. 1 selection could be a possibility—though the Pistons may only be willing to move down a spot or two.
Pistons general manager Troy Weaver recently said that trading the No. 1 pick is "an option," according to Ron Beard of the Detroit News.