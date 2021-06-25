NBA Trade Rumors: Latest Rumblings on Damian Lillard, Collin Sexton and More

1 of 3

Jack Dempsey/Associated Press

Standout point guard Damian Lillard has spent his entire NBA career with the Portland Trail Blazers. While Lillard has been named to the All-Star Team six times, his team success with Portland has been lacking. Since being drafted in 2012, Lillard has only made it to the Western Conference Finals once, when the Trail Blazers were swept by the Golden State Warriors.

Following a second-consecutive first-round playoff exit, Portland is going in a different direction at head coach. Meanwhile, according to The Athletic's Jason Quick, Lillard is getting apprehensive about his future.

"Terry Stotts is out as coach. There are rumblings that Damian Lillard is getting antsy," Quick wrote. " ... There is a palpable sense of urgency coming from Lillard's camp. Lillard wants to win big, and he wants to do it now."

Lillard hasn't publicly lobbied for a trade out of Portland yet. However, that could change if he isn't happy with how the coaching search and ensuing offseason unfold. He will turn 31 in July, and if he feels that he cannot win soon with the Trail Blazers, he may hope to try winning elsewhere.