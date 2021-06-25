X

    Hip-Hop Artist Blueface Agrees to Bare Knuckle Boxing Contract

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJune 25, 2021

    LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 20: Blueface performs at O2 Forum Kentish Town on November 20, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Ollie Millington/Redferms)
    Ollie Millington/Getty Images

    Rapper Johnathan "Blueface" Porter announced he's signed a contract with the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship to take part in a July 23 bout.

    "I never boxed," Blueface told TMZ Sports in an interview released Friday. "I'm a gang member, so I just fight a lot."

    The 24-year-old Los Angeles native said his opponent hasn't been confirmed, but he expects it'll be another celebrity rather than an established bare-knuckle fighter.

    "I'm pretty sure it's either gonna be some type of YouTube or TikToker or something of that nature," he told TMZ.

    Blueface does have an athletic background as a former quarterback at Arleta High School in L.A. He went on to briefly play Division II college football at Fayetteville State in North Carolina before switching his focus to music on a full-time basis.

    The hip-hop sensation told TMZ he's taking the BKFC opportunity seriously.

    "I've only been eating grilled and baked stuff lately," he said. "Yeah, I'm on a diet and everything. I ain't been smoking, drinking, nothing."

    The Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship's July 23 card will take place from the Florida State Fairgrounds in Tampa, Florida. The main event is scheduled to feature a clash between Paige VanZant and Rachael Ostovich.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!


    Related

      LIVE STREAM: Lomachenko vs Nakatani weigh-in, 4 pm ET

      LIVE STREAM: Lomachenko vs Nakatani weigh-in, 4 pm ET
      Boxing logo
      Boxing

      LIVE STREAM: Lomachenko vs Nakatani weigh-in, 4 pm ET

      Scott Christ
      via Bad Left Hook

      Blueface Agrees to Bare Knuckle Boxing Contract 🥊

      Rapper has signed a contract to take part in a July 23 bout

      Blueface Agrees to Bare Knuckle Boxing Contract 🥊
      Boxing logo
      Boxing

      Blueface Agrees to Bare Knuckle Boxing Contract 🥊

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report

      Ringside Seat: Vasiliy Lomachenko has something to prove; Mario Barrios 'just as dangerous' as Gervonta Davis

      Ringside Seat: Vasiliy Lomachenko has something to prove; Mario Barrios 'just as dangerous' as Gervonta Davis
      Boxing logo
      Boxing

      Ringside Seat: Vasiliy Lomachenko has something to prove; Mario Barrios 'just as dangerous' as Gervonta Davis

      Brett Okamoto
      via ESPN.com

      Predictions: Lomachenko vs Nakatani

      Predictions: Lomachenko vs Nakatani
      Boxing logo
      Boxing

      Predictions: Lomachenko vs Nakatani

      Scott Christ
      via Bad Left Hook