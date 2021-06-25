Hip-Hop Artist Blueface Agrees to Bare Knuckle Boxing Contract

Ollie Millington/Getty Images

Rapper Johnathan "Blueface" Porter announced he's signed a contract with the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship to take part in a July 23 bout.

"I never boxed," Blueface told TMZ Sports in an interview released Friday. "I'm a gang member, so I just fight a lot."

The 24-year-old Los Angeles native said his opponent hasn't been confirmed, but he expects it'll be another celebrity rather than an established bare-knuckle fighter.

"I'm pretty sure it's either gonna be some type of YouTube or TikToker or something of that nature," he told TMZ.

Blueface does have an athletic background as a former quarterback at Arleta High School in L.A. He went on to briefly play Division II college football at Fayetteville State in North Carolina before switching his focus to music on a full-time basis.

The hip-hop sensation told TMZ he's taking the BKFC opportunity seriously.

"I've only been eating grilled and baked stuff lately," he said. "Yeah, I'm on a diet and everything. I ain't been smoking, drinking, nothing."

The Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship's July 23 card will take place from the Florida State Fairgrounds in Tampa, Florida. The main event is scheduled to feature a clash between Paige VanZant and Rachael Ostovich.