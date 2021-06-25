NBA Rumors: Latest Buzz Surrounding Ben Simmons, Kemba Walker and More

0 of 3

John Bazemore/Associated Press

Ben Simmons remains on the Philadelphia 76ers. But will that be the case by the end of the offseason?

Kemba Walker has already been traded this summer. Could he be dealt again before the 2021-22 season?

Plenty of NBA trade rumors continue to circulate, and the 2020-21 playoffs haven't even been completed. As the four remaining teams battle it out for a championship, the focus for the league's other 26 teams has shifted to the offseason and beyond.

Simmons and Walker have been among the biggest names featured in trade buzz. Here's some of the latest regarding those two and more.