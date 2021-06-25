NBA Combine 2021: Players Who Will Help Themselves in 5-on-5 Scrimmages

NBA Combine 2021: Players Who Will Help Themselves in 5-on-5 ScrimmagesJune 25, 2021
Many of the top prospects in each NBA draft class don't participate in the five-on-five scrimmages at the annual draft combine because there's not much to gain at that point in the process.
Considering the most heralded prospects attained their status with their play in college or international ball and have already conducted workouts with teams, they opt to sit out of the scrimmages. But that's not the case with every draft hopeful, some of whom have plenty to prove.
This week, the NBA draft combine is being held at Wintrust Arena in Chicago. On Thursday, there were two five-on-five scrimmages that took place featuring some noteworthy prospects looking to boost their draft stocks. There will be another opportunity for them to do so Friday, with two more scrimmages set to take place.
After Thursday's action, here's a look at several players who have a chance to leave the draft combine much higher on teams' draft boards than they were at the start of the week.
Nah'Shon Hyland, PG, VCU
Hyland did it all in the first of Thursday's two scrimmages at the draft combine, showcasing a bunch of his skills. He led all scorers with 17 points, shooting 7-of-11 from the field and 3-of-5 from three-point range, while also collecting six rebounds, four assists, two blocks and a steal.
The reigning Atlantic 10 Player of the Year, Hyland is coming off an impressive sophomore season at VCU, as he averaged 19.5 points in 24 games for the Rams. However, it isn't a sure thing that the 20-year-old guard will be drafted in the first round, as some mocks have him falling into the second round.
But Hyland is proving at the combine that he should be taken within the first 30 picks, and he'll look to keep doing so the rest of the week. It's clear that he thrives in a competitive five-on-five environment.
Don't be surprised if Hyland continues to perform at a high level at the draft combine. It may be what he needs to do in order to work his way into the first round.
Josh Christopher, SG, Arizona State
Like Hyland, Christopher is improving his stock this week at the draft combine, especially with his first scrimmage performance on Thursday.
In the second scrimmage of the day, Christopher led all scorers with 16 points and pulled down 10 rebounds. He went 6-of-12 from the field, but all six of his misses came from three-point range. And he didn't make any shots from beyond the arc.
Still, it was an impressive showing, one that ESPN's Jonathan Givony praised on Twitter.
"Definitely showed his athleticism, scoring instincts and [competitiveness] in a winning effort. No question he's a major talent," Givony tweeted.
Christopher was already a fringe first-round draft prospect, and if he keeps it up the rest of the week, he could solidify himself as one.
Joshua Primo, SG, Alabama
There's been a lot of attention on Primo because of his age. The 18-year-old guard is the youngest player in the draft class and won't turn 19 until Dec. 24. And while he has yet to realize his potential, he's an intriguing prospect.
It's still possible that Primo will pull out of the draft and return to Alabama for a second season. But for now, he's doing his best to impress at the draft combine. In Thursday's first scrimmage, he had a solid showing, tallying seven points and six rebounds while shooting 3-of-8 from the field.
Sports Illustrated's Jeremy Woo noted that Primo is "showcasing a level of confidence playing on the ball and strong defensive ability that wasn't always evident over the course of his freshman season."
"His stock is inching closer to the first round as an attractive development project, and right now there’s a real chance he could sneak into the 20s," Woo wrote.
It will be fun to keep watching Primo this week and interesting to see where he goes from here.