NBA Combine 2021: Players Who Will Help Themselves in 5-on-5 Scrimmages

Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

Many of the top prospects in each NBA draft class don't participate in the five-on-five scrimmages at the annual draft combine because there's not much to gain at that point in the process.

Considering the most heralded prospects attained their status with their play in college or international ball and have already conducted workouts with teams, they opt to sit out of the scrimmages. But that's not the case with every draft hopeful, some of whom have plenty to prove.

This week, the NBA draft combine is being held at Wintrust Arena in Chicago. On Thursday, there were two five-on-five scrimmages that took place featuring some noteworthy prospects looking to boost their draft stocks. There will be another opportunity for them to do so Friday, with two more scrimmages set to take place.

After Thursday's action, here's a look at several players who have a chance to leave the draft combine much higher on teams' draft boards than they were at the start of the week.