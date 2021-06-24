Kanye West Sues Walmart for Selling Alleged Knockoff Yeezy Foam Runners

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Kanye West is suing Walmart for selling a replica of his Yeezy Foam Runners, according to TMZ.

In legal documents obtained by TMZ, West claimed Walmart's "unauthorized exact copy" could be costing Yeezy hundreds of millions of dollars in lost sales by selling the knockoffs, which sell for $24.99 on the Walmart website.

A spokesperson for Walmart said the shoe is not produced by the company itself but is posted by third-party sellers.

"We take allegations like this seriously and are reviewing the claim," they said. "We will respond in court as appropriate after we have been served with the complaint."