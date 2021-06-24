X

    Kanye West Sues Walmart for Selling Alleged Knockoff Yeezy Foam Runners

    Jenna CiccotelliAnalyst IIIJune 24, 2021
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    FILE - In this Jan. 13, 2020 file photo, Rapper Kanye West watches during the second half of an NBA basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Cleveland Cavaliers in Los Angeles. Drawings by WestÂ from when the rapper was a high school student in Chicago are now worth thousands of dollars, according to an appraiser. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill File)
    Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

    Kanye West is suing Walmart for selling a replica of his Yeezy Foam Runners, according to TMZ

    In legal documents obtained by TMZ, West claimed Walmart's "unauthorized exact copy" could be costing Yeezy hundreds of millions of dollars in lost sales by selling the knockoffs, which sell for $24.99 on the Walmart website. 

    A spokesperson for Walmart said the shoe is not produced by the company itself but is posted by third-party sellers. 

    "We take allegations like this seriously and are reviewing the claim," they said. "We will respond in court as appropriate after we have been served with the complaint." 

    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!


    Related

      Scherzer-Girardi Fiasco Exposed Dangerous Loophole

      It took all of two days for sticky stuff rules to go downhill 🙄 📲

      Scherzer-Girardi Fiasco Exposed Dangerous Loophole
      Featured logo
      Featured

      Scherzer-Girardi Fiasco Exposed Dangerous Loophole

      Zachary D. Rymer
      via Bleacher Report

      Davante Wants to Stay in GB

      Packers WR says Rodgers’ future is ‘only one piece’ of his own FA decision: ‘I’m not planning on going anywhere’

      Davante Wants to Stay in GB
      Featured logo
      Featured

      Davante Wants to Stay in GB

      Graham GSM Matthews
      via Bleacher Report

      Trae Pushing Hawks into Uncharted Territory

      ATL star's combo of confidence, range and vision provides a rare trait that can take Hawks to new heights 👉

      Trae Pushing Hawks into Uncharted Territory
      Featured logo
      Featured

      Trae Pushing Hawks into Uncharted Territory

      Andy Bailey
      via Bleacher Report

      NBA Free-Agency Primer ✍️

      @EricPincus ranks the top 20 free agents available

      Tap for projected price tags, potential landing spots and everything else to get you ready for free agency 📲

      NBA Free-Agency Primer ✍️
      Featured logo
      Featured

      NBA Free-Agency Primer ✍️

      Eric Pincus
      via Bleacher Report