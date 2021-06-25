Reacting to B/R Community Takes on Xavier Woods, Jungle Boy vs. Omega, More

4 of 6

"Xavier Woods is extremely underrated and should get a run with the U.S. or world title." (@Dcollie)

As much as I would love to see Woods win the world title, I see him being one of those unfortunate cases of somebody who never wins the big one.

Woods is an amazing performer in and out of the ring, but WWE has a bad history when it comes to pushing a guy his size as champion. No matter how good he is, there will always be those in the promotion who see his height as a detriment.

A run with the U.S. title is far more likely, but it would be just as cool to see him become King of the Ring after how hard he has campaigned for the tournament to return recently.

As far as being underrated goes, that may have been the case for a long time, but he has been getting a lot more love from the WWE Universe lately, especially after Monday's encounter with Bobby Lashley. People know he is good; he has just never been given his own push in WWE.

The best thing we can do as fans is to continue praising his work because WWE does look at social media. If he gets enough attention, management will respond with a push.