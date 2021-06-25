Reacting to B/R Community Takes on Xavier Woods, Jungle Boy vs. Omega, More

Reacting to B/R Community Takes on Xavier Woods, Jungle Boy vs. Omega, MoreJune 25, 2021
Did Bayley and Bianca Belair Need to Be in Hell in a Cell?
"They should have had Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn instead of Bianca Belair vs. Bayley." (@fcourtney27)
While I agree that Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn could have had a great Hell in a Cell match, I think it was more beneficial to Belair and Bayley in the end.
WWE is trying to build The EST into a top champion quickly, and giving her wins in stipulations like this goes a long way toward making that a reality.
We have also reached a point in the Owens-Zayn storyline where it doesn't matter what kind of match they have because it will always feel personal and be entertaining.
I also thought Belair and Bayley did an excellent job, especially given the champion's inexperience in that kind of bout.
Was Monday's Raw the Start of a Better Era?
"Was Monday's Raw the beginning of a fresh era as we head back to live crowds or just an aberration?" (@Ileyva)
This is a very good question and one that I have seen many people asking since Raw. Monday's show was a breath of fresh air, with good matches and some surprising results.
Unfortunately, I have a hard time believing WWE is going to turn around its product so quickly. As great as it would be if WWE continued to make Raw interesting again, it feels like it's going to take a lot of work.
For one thing, we need a draft to shake up the rosters. There are only so many times we can see the same handful of people fight over the same titles—and that is applicable to both brands. SmackDown's roster is thin, and it's starting to get repetitive in certain divisions.
I hope I am wrong and WWE enters into a new era of great storytelling, but I need more than a couple of weeks of fresh matches to believe it is happening. When fans come back, we will see what happens.
Will Jungle Boy Do the Unthinkable and Beat Kenny Omega?
"Do you think AEW could pull a fast one and have Jungle Boy win the title?" (@Trevor10)
Unfortunately, no. This is just another chapter in Kenny Omega's reign as AEW champion. I think Jungle Boy is a great talent who will be a champion one day, but it won't be Satuday.
Omega will likely lose the belt to "Hangman" Adam Page at some point. It's the only satisfying conclusion to Omega's reign and the best way to create a new main event star in Page.
It will be the culmination of two years of storytelling, with Page leaving The Elite and breaking up his tag team with Omega. Now, he is the babyface and all of his old friends are heels. It is an easy storyline to write from there.
Jungle Boy will probably win his first belt as part of a tag team, whether that is the standard tag titles or the possibly incoming Trios Championship is the big question. Jurassic Express would be a great choice to hold the trios titles first if AEW plans to introduce such a championship.
Xavier Woods for World Champion
"Xavier Woods is extremely underrated and should get a run with the U.S. or world title." (@Dcollie)
As much as I would love to see Woods win the world title, I see him being one of those unfortunate cases of somebody who never wins the big one.
Woods is an amazing performer in and out of the ring, but WWE has a bad history when it comes to pushing a guy his size as champion. No matter how good he is, there will always be those in the promotion who see his height as a detriment.
A run with the U.S. title is far more likely, but it would be just as cool to see him become King of the Ring after how hard he has campaigned for the tournament to return recently.
As far as being underrated goes, that may have been the case for a long time, but he has been getting a lot more love from the WWE Universe lately, especially after Monday's encounter with Bobby Lashley. People know he is good; he has just never been given his own push in WWE.
The best thing we can do as fans is to continue praising his work because WWE does look at social media. If he gets enough attention, management will respond with a push.
Drew McIntyre as Mr. Money in the Bank
"I'm worried they're setting up a Drew McIntyre win. I hope not, but it will probably happen." (@Petey42080)
Assuming this is about Money in the Bank, I hope you are wrong, but I can also see WWE doing it based on the recent storyline about McIntyre not being able to challenge Lashley for the title again.
WWE could either claim the MITB briefcase would be the exception to the rule or McIntyre could end up moving to SmackDown to challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship, which would be a much better option.
As great as McIntyre has been since ascending to the main event level, WWE pushed him so hard that it only took about a year for some fans to get tired of him. The pandemic created conditions that likely made matters worse.
McIntyre doesn't need the MITB briefcase, but if he does win it, going after Reigns would be the best route to take. That is a feud that hasn't been done ad nauseam, so it would be something WWE could rely on to carry one of the brands for a few months.
Who Would Benefit Most with the MITB Briefcase?
"Which male and female star would benefit the most by winning MITB?" (@DantheMan82)
This is a tough question because a ton of people would benefit from winning the briefcase.
For the men, Ricochet, John Morrison and Riddle are the only confirmed entrants, with Randy Orton, AJ Styles or McIntyre set to get the final spot for the Raw brand next week. Of those four, Ricochet would benefit the most from an opportunity like this.
However, there are two people on SmackDown who seem like better choices this year: Cesaro and Big E. Both of them have been putting in the work, and there is no way WWE doesn't plan on pushing one or both of them through the summer.
When it comes to the women's division, there are fewer options. The four Raw stars who have qualified are Alexa Bliss, Nikki Cross, Naomi and Asuka. Of those four, Naomi would probably be the most satisfying option.
On SmackDown, Liv Morgan or a returning Sasha Banks are the most likely winners, with Sonya Deville a potential dark-horse pick. Of those three, Deville is the one who would get the most out of holding the briefcase.
If you'd like to have your question or hot take included in a future article, be on the lookout each Tuesday afternoon for the crowdsourcing thread on the WWE and AEW streams in the B/R app.