Video: Watch Eagles' DeVonta Smith Surprise Mother Christina with New House

Tim Tai/Associated Press

DeVonta Smith will earn $20.1 million in his rookie deal with the Philadelphia Eagles, who drafted him with the No. 10 pick in this year's NFL draft.

On Thursday, he took to Instagram to reveal that he's made a major purchase—he bought his mother a house.

"To the world you are a mother, but to me you are the absolute world," he captioned the video, which was soundtracked by the Rick Ross song "Smile Mama, Smile."

Christina Smith-Sylve had an emotional reaction to the house, crying before embracing her son inside the home.

Smith, who won the Heisman Trophy after helping Alabama to a perfect season in 2020, was raised by his mother in Amite City, Louisiana, a town with a population of roughly 4,500 people.