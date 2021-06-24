X

    Video: Watch Eagles' DeVonta Smith Surprise Mother Christina with New House

    Jenna CiccotelliAnalyst IIIJune 24, 2021

    Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) uses an elastic ball training aid as players and head coach Nick Sirianni look on during NFL football practice at Lincoln Financial Field, Friday, June 4, 2021, in Philadelphia. (Tim Tai/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP, Pool)
    Tim Tai/Associated Press

    DeVonta Smith will earn $20.1 million in his rookie deal with the Philadelphia Eagles, who drafted him with the No. 10 pick in this year's NFL draft.

    On Thursday, he took to Instagram to reveal that he's made a major purchase—he bought his mother a house.

    Overtime @overtime

    DeVonta Smith got his mom a house 🙌 “To the world you are a mother, but to me you are the absolute world.” ❤️❤️❤️ (via @DeVontaSmith_6) https://t.co/vSCUJPVtWi

    "To the world you are a mother, but to me you are the absolute world," he captioned the video, which was soundtracked by the Rick Ross song "Smile Mama, Smile."  

    Christina Smith-Sylve had an emotional reaction to the house, crying before embracing her son inside the home.

    Smith, who won the Heisman Trophy after helping Alabama to a perfect season in 2020, was raised by his mother in Amite City, Louisiana, a town with a population of roughly 4,500 people. 

