Chris Carson Ruled out for Seahawks vs. Rams with Neck Injury

Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

Seattle Seahawks running back Chris Carson has been ruled out of Thursday night's crucial NFC West showdown with the Los Angeles Rams because of a neck injury, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Carson, 27, emerged as a reliable part of Seattle's offense in 2018 and 2019, exceeding 1,100 yards on the ground in each campaign.

But 2020 was a struggle. A mid-foot injury limited him to just 12 games and 681 rushing yards and five touchdowns, though he did add 37 receptions for 287 yards and another four scores.

But it was clear the Seahawks had unearthed a keeper in Carson, and the sides agreed to a two-year, $10.4 million extension in the offseason.

"It was the team that gave my first shot in the league, so I felt like it was the right decision," he told reporters in April. "... It was definitely difficult, the whole process. Teams made offers, there were definitely some teams that made it tough to sign with the Seahawks, but it was just the right feel. I prayed about it, me and my family talked about it, and we knew Seattle was the right fit."

Carson is a key part of Seattle's offense. While he's out, look for Alex Collins to serve as the team's starter. Collins rushed 10 times for 46 yards and a score in a Week 4 win over the San Francisco 49ers.