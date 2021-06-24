6-Time Pro Bowl OG David DeCastro Released by Steelers After 9 Seasons with Team

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

Longtime Pittsburgh Steelers guard David DeCastro was released by the team on Thursday.

DeCastro spent all nine seasons of his career with the Steelers, earning two All-Pro selections and six consecutive Pro Bowl nods dating back to 2015.

The move saves the Steelers $8.75 million in cap space, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

DeCastro had ankle surgery in January 2020, and he has "been having his ankle evaluated recently," according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. Garafolo said the 31-year-old is "evaluating his future" following the move.

The move comes after Trai Turner visited the team, according to Rapoport, who later added that the Steelers "are having talks" with the free agent.

Turner, a five-time Pro Bowler, was limited to nine games with the Los Angeles Chargers last season because of injuries. He told SiriusXM NFL Radio that he is "back at 100 percent" ahead of the 2021 season (h/t Kevin Patra of NFL.com).

Prior to that, he went on a tear with the Carolina Panthers, where he got his start in the league in 2014. He appeared in 13 games all but two of his six seasons with the team and made 16 starts in both 2015 and 2016.

As it stands, the Steelers' only rostered right guards are Aviante Collins, who has appeared in one career game (with the Minnesota Vikings in 2019) and Rashard Coward, who played in all 16 games with the Chicago Bears on the left side last season.