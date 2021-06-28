Trades to Replace the NBA's Most Disappointing Starters

1 of 5

Los Angeles Lakers Receive: SG Malik Beasley

Minnesota Timberwolves Receive: SG Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, 2021 first-round pick (No. 22 overall)

While he put up a decent enough regular season as the Lakers starting shooting guard (9.7 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 43.1 percent shooting), Caldwell-Pope was dreadful in the playoffs when the team needed him the most.

An average of 6.2 points on 37.9 percent shooting (and 21.1 percent from three) against the Phoenix Suns was brutal, as Caldwell-Pope looked unwilling to shoot even before suffering a knee injury. With the Lakers' title window likely only open a few more years, they need an upgrade at shooting guard ASAP.

Beasley, 24, put up 19.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 0.8 steals on 39.9 percent shooting from three this season, and would immediately become the third-best player on the Lakers. The Wolves may be willing to deal him with the emergence of rookie shooting guard Anthony Edwards, who looks like a perennial All-Star in the making.

Beasley gives the Lakers the scoring punch they need when LeBron James and Anthony Davis need a breather, and he's a terrific floor-spacer and off-ball threat (41.3 percent on catch-and-shoot threes).

Caldwell-Pope is good enough to become Minnesota's starting small forward, a three-and-D wing between Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns. The Wolves agree to this deal to pick up a 2021 first-round pick, however, especially after trading both their selections to the Golden State Warriors in the Andrew Wiggins-D'Angelo Russell swap.

Power forward is a need for Minnesota, and both Kentucky's Isaiah Jackson and Texas' Greg Brown could be available at No. 22 overall.

The Lakers improve immediately, while the Wolves better balance out the roster and get back into the 2021 first round.

Given their number of future first-round picks already going out, L.A. would have to agree to the trade before the draft and select on Minnesota's behalf before making the deal official.