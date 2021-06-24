Heat's Tyler Herro, Chris Quinn Bring Supplies After Miami Building Collapses

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro and assistant coach Chris Quinn were among the members of the organization who provided supplies to first responders and others impacted by a building collapse in Surfside, Florida on Thursday:

Per CNN's Jason Hanna, Leyla Santiago and Amanda Watts, more than 50 people are currently unaccounted for after a 12-story residential building collapsed Thursday morning. One person is confirmed dead.

"We are going to do everything we can possibly to identify and rescue those who have been trapped in the rubble," Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava told reporters.

Officials are working to locate and rescue the missing persons and investigating what led to 55 of the building's 136 units collapsing. It's unclear if ongoing roof work at the building was a factor.

At least two people have been rescued alive from the debris thus far.

Surfside is a beachfront town on the outskirts of North Miami.