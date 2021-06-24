Browns' Kareem Hunt on Nick Chubb Contract: Pay Him, He's a 'Freak of Nature'

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt believes his backfield partner, Nick Chubb, is in line for a major payday after his rookie deal expires following the 2021 season.

"Pay that man. He's a freak of nature," he said at his youth football camp, per Zac Jackson of The Athletic. "He's like a brother to me ... hope we can play together for a long time."

Chubb, 25, has emerged as a star at the running back position, rushing for 3,557 yards and 28 touchdowns in his first three seasons while adding 72 receptions for 577 yards and two scores.

Even after missing four games last season, he still rushed for 1,067 yards and 12 touchdowns. Not surprisingly, he's been a Pro Bowler the past two seasons.

And some pundits already think he's the best running back in football:

Pro Football Focus also ranked him as the No. 37 player in the NFL:

He and Hunt have also formed a dynamic duo in the backfield, with the latter accumulating 1,045 yards from scrimmage and 11 touchdowns in 2020.

As for his future in Cleveland, Chubb told reporters that he and the team have already opened extension talks and said he's keen on remaining with the Browns.

"It would mean a lot. Cleveland drafted me and trusted me and put their faith in me to help build this culture and this team I'm a part of," he said. "Cleveland is where I want to be. Hopefully everything can work out in that direction."

"I don't like uncertainty," he added. "I know here in Cleveland what I have, the players and coaches and the city of Cleveland. Cleveland is where I want to be. That's my main focus."

Comments like that should make Hunt pretty happy, especially if the end result is a lucrative extension for his star teammate.