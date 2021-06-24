X

    Browns' Kareem Hunt on Nick Chubb Contract: Pay Him, He's a 'Freak of Nature'

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJune 24, 2021
    File-This Nov. 15, 2020, file photo shows Cleveland Browns running backs Nick Chubb (24) and Kareem Hunt (27) walking off the field after the Browns defeated the Houston Texans in Cleveland. One is quiet, super steady, and a rising NFL star. Cleveland's other running back is outgoing, flashy, and has his career back on track after a major detour. Chubb and Hunt couldn't be any different. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane, File)
    Ron Schwane/Associated Press

    Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt believes his backfield partner, Nick Chubb, is in line for a major payday after his rookie deal expires following the 2021 season. 

    "Pay that man. He's a freak of nature," he said at his youth football camp, per Zac Jackson of The Athletic. "He's like a brother to me ... hope we can play together for a long time."

    Chubb, 25, has emerged as a star at the running back position, rushing for 3,557 yards and 28 touchdowns in his first three seasons while adding 72 receptions for 577 yards and two scores. 

    Even after missing four games last season, he still rushed for 1,067 yards and 12 touchdowns. Not surprisingly, he's been a Pro Bowler the past two seasons. 

    And some pundits already think he's the best running back in football:

    NFL on ESPN @ESPNNFL

    "I think Nick Chubb is the best running back in the NFL and I don't care who knows it!" — @minakimes https://t.co/7yrlcRZjVd

    Pro Football Focus also ranked him as the No. 37 player in the NFL:

    PFF @PFF

    #PFF50 No. 3️⃣7️⃣ Nick Chubb 92.9 PFF Grade since 2018 (1st among RBs) https://t.co/0sjaVFD0uT

    He and Hunt have also formed a dynamic duo in the backfield, with the latter accumulating 1,045 yards from scrimmage and 11 touchdowns in 2020. 

    As for his future in Cleveland, Chubb told reporters that he and the team have already opened extension talks and said he's keen on remaining with the Browns.

    "It would mean a lot. Cleveland drafted me and trusted me and put their faith in me to help build this culture and this team I'm a part of," he said. "Cleveland is where I want to be. Hopefully everything can work out in that direction."

    "I don't like uncertainty," he added. "I know here in Cleveland what I have, the players and coaches and the city of Cleveland. Cleveland is where I want to be. That's my main focus."

    Comments like that should make Hunt pretty happy, especially if the end result is a lucrative extension for his star teammate.  

