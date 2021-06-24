X

    Report: Jason Kidd 'Prime Candidate' for Mavs HC; Rick Carlisle Supports Choice

    Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistJune 24, 2021

    Dallas Mavericks' Rick Carlisle and Jason Kidd talk during Game 1 of the NBA basketball Western Conference finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder Tuesday, May 17, 2011, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
    Eric Gay/Associated Press

    Former Dallas Mavericks head coach Rick Carlisle expressed hope Thursday that Jason Kidd will be his replacement.

    According to ESPN's Tim MacMahon, Carlisle suggested Kidd would be a great fit as a mentor for superstar guard Luka Doncic:

    "It's hard to put an exact finger on it. It's just a feeling that I had that it would be mutually beneficial. My hope is that Jason Kidd will be the next coach of the Mavs because he and Luka have so many things in common as players.

    "I just think that it would be a great situation for Luka, and I think it would be an amazing situation for Jason. I'm the only person on the planet that's coached both of those guys and that knows about all of their special qualities as basketball players. To me, that just would be a great marriage, but that's just an opinion."

    Per Mark Stein of the New York Times, the Mavericks are primarily focused on replacing general manager Donnie Nelson, but Kidd will be a "prime candidate" in their coaching search.

    Carlisle resigned as head coach of the Mavs last week, and MacMahon reported Thursday that he agreed to become the new head coach of the Indiana Pacers.

           

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

