Backstage WWE Rumors: Latest on Brock Lesnar, Big E and More

0 of 3

Credit: WWE.com

WWE is looking to make SummerSlam the biggest show of 2021, so Brock Lesnar has to be part of it, right?

The Beast Incarnate is at the forefront of this week's wrestling rumor and innuendo as new details on his relationship with the company came to light. What is up with the former world champion and when might fans see him back in the squared circle?

That topic, along with Big E's future and debuting NXT stable The Diamond Mine, are covered in this week's collection of reports from top wrestling insiders.