NBA Mock Draft 2021: Projections for Where 1st-Round Prospects Will Land

NBA Mock Draft 2021: Projections for Where 1st-Round Prospects Will LandJune 24, 2021
For the first time since 1970, the Detroit Pistons own the No. 1 overall pick in the NBA draft. They'll be on the clock when the 2021 edition of the event gets underway on July 29.
It's the first time that the Pistons have even had a top-five selection since they took Darko Milicic with the No. 2 overall pick in 2003. They selected Bill Lanier with their last No. 1 overall pick 51 years ago, and the only time they had it before that was in 1967, when they took Jimmy Walker.
There may not be much suspense regarding who the Pistons will pick this year. Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham is widely considered to be the top prospect in the draft class, and he'd fit well on a Detroit roster that has various holes it needs to address.
But surprises can always happen on draft night, and there are sure to be some throughout the two rounds of the event.
With the full order set following Tuesday's lottery, here's an updated mock for this year's draft.
1st-Round Mock Draft
1. Detroit Pistons: Cade Cunningham, PG/SG, Oklahoma State
2. Houston Rockets: Evan Mobley, C, USC
3. Cleveland Cavaliers: Jalen Green, SG, G League
4. Toronto Raptors: Jalen Suggs, PG, Gonzaga
5. Orlando Magic: Jonathan Kuminga, SF, G League
6. Oklahoma City Thunder: Davion Mitchell, PG, Baylor
7. Golden State Warriors (via Minnesota Timberwolves): James Bouknight, SG, UConn
8. Orlando Magic (via Chicago Bulls): Jalen Johnson, SF, Duke
9. Sacramento Kings: Moses Moody, SG, Arkansas
10. New Orleans Pelicans: Corey Kispert, SF, Gonzaga
11. Charlotte Hornets: Scottie Barnes, SF, Florida State
12. San Antonio Spurs: Franz Wagner, SF, Michigan
13. Indiana Pacers: Keon Johnson, SG, Tennessee
14. Golden State Warriors: Ziaire Williams, SG, Stanford
15. Washington Wizards: Alperen Sengun, C, Besiktas
16. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Boston Celtics): Josh Giddey, SG, Adelaide 36ers
17. Memphis Grizzlies: Kai Jones, PF, Texas
18. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Miami Heat): Usman Garuba, PF, Real Madrid
19. New York Knicks: Sharife Cooper, PG, Auburn
20. Atlanta Hawks: Cameron Thomas, SG, LSU
21. New York Knicks (via Dallas Mavericks): Isaiah Jackson, PF, Kentucky
22. Los Angeles Lakers: Chris Duarte, SG, Oregon
23. Houston Rockets (via Portland Trail Blazers): Jaden Springer, PG, Tennessee
24. Houston Rockets (via Milwaukee Bucks): Greg Brown, PF, Texas
25. Los Angeles Clippers: Ayo Dosunmu, SG, Illinois
26. Denver Nuggets: Aaron Henry, SG, Michigan State
27. Brooklyn Nets: Tre Mann, PG, Florida
28. Philadelphia 76ers: Jared Butler, PG, Baylor
29. Phoenix Suns: Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, PF, Villanova
30. Utah Jazz: Joel Ayayi, SG, Gonzaga
Cunningham Appears to Be Likely Lock at No. 1
How likely is it that Cade Cunningham will be heading to Detroit to begin his NBA career? Well, it appears he may be fairly confident that he'll soon be playing for the Pistons.
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the 19-year-old is planning to visit only one team ahead of the draft, and that will be Detroit. It makes sense, considering the Pistons can pick anybody in this class, with the guard clearly being the player with the most overall talent and potential.
However, it would be the second straight year that Detroit would be drafting a point guard with its top pick, as it took Killian Hayes with the No. 7 overall selection in 2020. Still, there should be room for both in the backcourt rotation, and the Pistons may want to add the best available player.
There's no question that is Cunningham. And it would be a surprise if anybody else's name is called first at the beginning of draft night.
Mobley Could Become Centerpiece of Rockets' Rebuild
After losing both Russell Westbrook and James Harden, the Rockets need to get better in the backcourt. Their guard rotation is nowhere near as strong as it used to be, and they'll have to improve in that area before returning to contention.
But Houston is also lacking star power, and it needs to add talented players, regardless of what the best positional fit may be. That's why it could be wise for the Rockets to draft Evan Mobley, even though they already have Christian Wood in the frontcourt.
There could be room for Mobley and Wood to play alongside each other, which could allow the duo to be a dangerous force on both ends of the floor for Houston moving forward. Plus, it's not like it has a ton of strong players at those positions, as it's going to be rebuilding its roster for a bit.
Mobley has the talent and potential to become the Rockets' core player. That's why they can't pass on the opportunity to draft him, even if they have a glaring need for guards. There will be other opportunities for Houston to fix those other areas this offseason and in the near future.
Will Cavaliers Use No. 3 Pick on Another Guard to Build Around?
The Cavaliers have used their top draft pick to acquire a guard each of the past three years, bringing in Isaac Okoro (No. 5 overall in 2020), Darius Garland (No. 5 in 2019) and Collin Sexton (No. 8 in 2018).
Despite that, Cleveland hasn't been able to add much to its win total, going 22-50 this past season after winning 19 games each of the previous two.
So why would the Cavs draft another guard and not add to their frontcourt, which still features an aging Kevin Love? Well, it just may be too difficult to pass up on Jalen Green, who is up there with Cunningham and Mobley as the clear top players in this draft class.
Green didn't play in college, opting instead to spend last season in the G League. The 19-year-old gained valuable experience, and his impressive all-around skill set should also bode well for him having a quick transition to the NBA level.
Cleveland may be heading in the right direction with the young talent it's accumulating, even if it isn't showing in the form of results quite yet. If it adds Green, then it could take an even bigger step forward, especially if he plays well as soon as he enters the league.