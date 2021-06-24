NBA Mock Draft 2021: Projections for Where 1st-Round Prospects Will Land

0 of 4

Garett Fisbeck/Associated Press

For the first time since 1970, the Detroit Pistons own the No. 1 overall pick in the NBA draft. They'll be on the clock when the 2021 edition of the event gets underway on July 29.

It's the first time that the Pistons have even had a top-five selection since they took Darko Milicic with the No. 2 overall pick in 2003. They selected Bill Lanier with their last No. 1 overall pick 51 years ago, and the only time they had it before that was in 1967, when they took Jimmy Walker.

There may not be much suspense regarding who the Pistons will pick this year. Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham is widely considered to be the top prospect in the draft class, and he'd fit well on a Detroit roster that has various holes it needs to address.

But surprises can always happen on draft night, and there are sure to be some throughout the two rounds of the event.

With the full order set following Tuesday's lottery, here's an updated mock for this year's draft.