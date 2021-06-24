NBA Rumors: Latest Trade Rumblings Following 2021 Draft Lottery

0 of 3

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

The 2020-21 NBA season isn't over yet, with four teams still battling it out for a championship. But with 26 franchises already looking ahead to the offseason, there's plenty of buzz regarding what could happen over the next few months.

That's especially the case after Tuesday's NBA draft lottery took place. Now the order for the draft is set, teams can better prepare for what they may do to improve their rosters ahead of the 2021-22 campaign.

Many teams will be looking to make trades, some of which could affect the draft order. There will surely be some deals made on draft night, and some could potentially even get completed before then.

Here's some of the latest trade buzz from around the NBA as the offseason gets closer.