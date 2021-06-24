NHL Playoffs 2021: Latest Stanley Cup Scores, Standings, Odds and Predictions

3 of 4

David Becker/Associated Press

For the second time this postseason, the Golden Knights are facing elimination. But unlike the previous occurrence, this time isn't ahead of a Game 7 matchup.

Vegas lost 4-1 to Montreal in Game 5 on its home ice, which means it must win Games 6 and 7 in order to advance to the Stanley Cup Final. It's not the first time the Golden Knights have faced adversity in the playoffs—they went seven games with the Minnesota Wild in the first round and overcame a 2-0 deficit to the Colorado Avalanche in the second round.

However, this is Vegas' greatest challenge yet. Montreal has been the surprise team of the postseason, and it keeps defying expectations by winning big games. The Golden Knights have been one of the Stanley Cup favorites all season and weren't expected to be in this position entering the series with the Habs.

"I think we know we can play better than we did [in Game 5]," Vegas coach Peter DeBoer said, per John Wawrow of the Associated Press. "And it's on us to come out and roll out our best game. We've got a group that's been here before. And I don't think we're overwhelmed by the position we're in."

But the Golden Knights haven't been to the Stanley Cup Final since 2017-18, their inaugural season. And even though they are in a precarious position, they are going to find a way to keep going.

While it's not yet known whether Marc-Andre Fleury or Robin Lehner will start in net for Vegas in Montreal, expect whoever plays to have a strong performance from here on out. The Golden Knights will feel a sense of urgency and generate more offense, allowing them to overcome this deficit and take down the Habs.