    John Cena Tells Jimmy Fallon He'll Return to WWE, but 'I Don't Know When'

    Jenna CiccotelliAnalyst IIIJune 24, 2021

    FILE - In this Jan. 31, 2020, file photo, actor John Cena attends the Road to
    Scott Roth/Associated Press

    John Cena has kept himself busy since his last WWE appearance, with his latest film F9 out on Friday.

    But the 16-time world heavyweight champion is planning to get back into the ring at some point, and he acknowledged rumors about his future in an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Thursday.

    "I'll definitely be back to the WWE, I just don't know when," he said. 

    The Tonight Show @FallonTonight

    .@JohnCena reveals his plans to return to the @WWE! 🏆 #FallonTonight https://t.co/Am2iQ0cMy9

       

    Rumors have been circulating about a potential return for Cena since May, when he posted the WWE logo on Instagram. Speaking to Fallon, he said he just shared the photo because he was "feeling rather nostalgic," but he is looking forward to his eventual return.

    Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men podcast said Cena could be in the running for the main event at SummerSlam, and Roman Reigns hinted at a potential fight against Cena or The Rock.

    Jon Alba of Spectrum Sports reported June 9 that Cena will be free of acting commitments in July, which would line up with SummerSlam. That event is currently scheduled for August 21 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. 

    If his return bout—whenever it is—were to happen, Cena would get a chance to earn his 17th world heavyweight title. Doing so would break his current tie with Ric Flair. 

    "I haven't had my last match, and I can't wait to have my next match," he told Fallon. 

