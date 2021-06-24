76ers' Complete Offseason Blueprint After Playoff Exit vs. Hawks

0 of 3

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

This was supposed to be the breakout season for the Philadelphia 76ers.

They had tantalized with talent before, but this group was different. They had an MVP candidate in Joel Embiid, an overdue commitment to shooting, a proven leadership group with a new coach and front office and the Eastern Conference's clearest path to the NBA Finals.

This year, the stars were aligned for The Process to finally deliver The Results—until they weren't. Everything seemed to snowball at once, with Danny Green straining his calf, Embiid partially tearing his meniscus, key shooters going cold and Ben Simmons deciding he was done shooting. Suddenly, no second-half lead was too big to blow.

Before Philly knew what hit it, the team had been ousted from the conference semis by the fifth-seeded, upstart Atlanta Hawks. Now the Sixers are in the tricky spot where offseason changes are needed but won't be easily conducted.